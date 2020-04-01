Getty

The restaurant is also now offering a contactless service that removes any need for touch between employees and customers, making a Maccas run one of the safest ways to pick up food, drinks and basic food essentials.

McDonalds has also implemented contactless payment options in store and staff will now place food bags on the counter for collection, rather than handing them directly to customers, to minimise the risk of infection.

So, if you’re on the way home, running late or realised you need some mil for the kids’ breakfast, hit up a Maccas drive thru for all your breakfast essentials.

