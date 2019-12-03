If you fancy the idea of an alcoholic slurpee, make a beeline to Barangaroo this summer for a bottomless, self-serve Frozé Bar.
WATCH: How to make your own Frozés
Located at Untied, Frozé You Way’ offers six frosé flavours that you can decorate with lollies and fruit from the DIY Garnish Wall.
The expansive line-up includes rainbow straps, sour gummy worms, gummy bears, and berries.
The frosé flavours include Strawberry Frozé, Peach Frizzling, Kiwi Melon Blanc, Watermelon Frozé, Passion Pineapple Blac and Fraperol.
Interested in bottomless cocktails? It will set you back $39pp on Thursdays to Sundays.
The ‘Frozé Your Way’ bar is open at Untied until 31st January 2020. Find out more here.