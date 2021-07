While having a morning coffee is relaxing for most people, it’s anything but for rescued border collie Indee. When the coffee machine starts or the microwave goes ‘bing’, Indee heads for the hills! Can Dr Harry bring peace to this kitchen chaos scene?

