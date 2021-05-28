Dr Harry meets Archie the lovebird. Unfortunately for his owner, Rose, his behaviour is anything buy loving. He causes chaos when released from his cage, biting Rose while she types on her computer, swooping her pet dog and nibbling on her mobile phone if he sees her using it. Can Dr Harry help Archie put the love back in lovebird?

You might also like:

How to stop a parrot screaming

Dr Harry meets Harri, the stowaway galah

How to keep pet chickens healthy and happy