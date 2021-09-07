Do you remember the original train cake that graced the cover of the original AWW Children's Birthday Cake Book? Have no fear. You can now make the highly coveted masterpiece yourself without breaking a sweat. A few pre-made cakes and a quick dash to the confectionary aisle at your supermarket will have you sorted.

Hacks to create your own Choo Choo cake include:

Don't fuss over baking each carriage for the train, 2 x 450g pre-made Madeira cakes do the trick.

For perfect cylinder chimneys, packaged jam sponge rolls do the trick.

To tick off all the intricate detailing: use licorice straps for the windows and the tracks, Jelly Beans for side windows, SMARTIES buttons for lights and FRECKLES for wheels.

KIT KAT bars make a great carriage roof and your favourite lollies whether they're Strawberries & Creams or Jaffas can be used to fill each carriage.

Hacks to create your own Lolltastic cake include:

For this piñata style cake, 4 x 600g store-bought round white mud cakes are the only baked element you'll need.

After removing the centre from the cakes, fill with colourful Jelly Beans and decorate the outside with a range of lollies like milk bottles, snakes or grab a pack of party mix which has a good range.

If you've managed to have some self-control and have any remaining lollies, these can then be packed in lolly bags.

With 30 recipes to choose from, all with pictures and handy tips, you'll have lots of inspiration to bake something during lockdown that's not scones or banana bread.

You can get your hands on the cookbook for free when you purchase any three Allen's or Bakers Choice products in a single transaction at select Coles stores across the country until stocks last.

