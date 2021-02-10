The books will discuss important topics including individuality, dreaming big and understanding differences.

Aussie families can get their hands on eight free Sesame Street themed books or tune into story time on Big W’s YouTube channel and Free Books For Kids podcast.

Aussie celebrities are lending their voices to the cause, with the likes of Olivia Newton-John, Rose Byrne, Ally Langdon and Rove McManus taking part.

“Reading is one of the most important and engaging tools to help with a child’s development," says Teresa Rendo, Big W’s Acting Managing Director.

"BIG W is proud to partner with leaders in learning and literacy to deliver a collection of books that will not only teach kids valuable lessons about the world around them, but also foster a love of reading.”

With 2.6 million Sesame Street books being given away in stores and via streaming options, Big W is committed to making books for early learning more accessible.

It has pledged to donate another 40,000 books to the Australian Literacy and Numeracy Foundation and Good360 Australia for families living in remote and rural areas.

“We’ve seen firsthand how this initiative from BIG W is making a real difference to families and we’re delighted to help give the gift of new books to children, some of whom generally don’t have access to such valuable resources,” says Alison Covington, Founder and MD of Good360 Australia.

Book can be collected from Big W stores while stocks last with no purchase necessary.

