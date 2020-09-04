With spring comes the long overdue closet clear-outs and home improvements, making it the ideal time for an upgrade.
Before you get buried in re-decorating, plan ahead with items from Big W’s new spring homewares collection, which features a raft of on-trend rattan pieces.
Highlights include a rattan bedhead, kids' book shelf and a covetable arch mirror
Here, we've rounded up the best buys from the new collection.
Rattan single bedhead $149, rattan bookcase $99 and kids rattan chair $99.
Big W
Jute edge or fringed cushion $12, cotton waffle throws, $29 and velvet with linen reverse, $15.
Big W
Kodu Nadi coffee table
Big W
House & Home 3 piece outdoor set, $549
Big W
House & Home 4 piece set, $499
Big W
The new line-up includes pots, plants, furniture, bedding, and home décor and is available online now until September 16.
