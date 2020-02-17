Big W

The massive clearance sale starts on Tuesday February 18, 2020 and goes for two days, finishing up on Wednesday February 19th, 2020 at 11:59pm.

The sale is set to include discounts on iPhone, Google Home, Fitbits, PS4, Polaroid televisions, indoor and outdoor kids toys, Fila Fitness sets, furniture, barbecues, appliances, clothing and more. The website event advertisements discount up to 50% off Revlon, Dove, L’Oreal and more.

Getty

The retailer is offering free home delivery on order that exceed $120, so if you’ve been looking for an excuse to shop up big, this is it.

You might also like:

Our top picks from Target's new homewares collection