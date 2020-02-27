Check out our top picks from the new range below.
Big W has stepped it up for its latest homewares range, with affordable Scandinavian-inspired decor, bedding and furniture starting at $2. Arriving in-store and online from today, the collection boasts pared-back silhouettes, botanical prints and soft hues.
“Customers will find affordable, quality pieces in our range of new season bedding, furniture and decor," said Mitchell Armitt, Big W's senior category manager. "And what’s really exciting is that we have newly awarded FSCⓇ rated wooden pieces in the furniture range, ensuring products come from responsibly managed forests that provide environmental, social and economic benefits”.
