“It’s time to bring on Christmas! Australians are looking forward to reuniting and reconnecting with family more than ever, and whilst we might be enjoying smaller celebrations than we are traditionally used to, customers are already getting excited and preparing early,” says Amanda Lunn, Head of Everyday and Home at BIG W.

There's no excuse not to make this year's decorating the best yet with all this extra time to prep. Check out the four looks below.

The Blush range includes star, bird and angel ornaments in pink, gold, and silver with many decorated in glitter.

The eternal theme uses silver, white, and gold on a selection on baubles, lights, beads and ribbon.

The Timeless range brings the traditional look of red and green to life with a selection of Santa and reindeer decorations.

The country range uses warm golds and browns to encapsulate a rustic, glittery Christmas that makes you feel like cosying up in front of a fire (of course, not in reality!).

