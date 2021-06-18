Click here to get the full recipe

Fast Ed: Chicken and dhal skillet slice

Ed answers the big questions in life, like… what do you do with leftovers? Using the left-over dhal from earlier in the show, Ed makes a chicken skillet slice.

Dr Harry: Three leaping labradors

We love being greeted by a dog at the front door, but when it’s three leaping labradors, it can get a bit much. Thankfully Dr Harry is on the scene to teach their lovely owner Linda some tips to keep their exuberance under control.

Adam Dovile: Spare room flexible makeover

Adam looks at how the flow of the home can compromise your lifestyle, so he makes a spare bedroom super-adaptable. He will create an office and yoga room that can also be used as a guest bedroom when family come to stay. Some bi-fold doors connecting directly to the backyard will greatly improve that all-important flow.

Click here for the full story.

Pete Colquhoun: Joinery 101

In the modern Aussie home, joinery is moving past its humble beginnings of simply joining pieces of timber together. Pete explores the world of joinery from shelves, benchtops and cupboards to more intricate pieces like built-in fish tanks.

James Tobin: Coding for kids

You’ve probably heard your kids or grandkids talk about “coding” at school, but what is it, and how does it affect everyday life? James joins a course for kids that answers those questions and also inspires them to become inventors and creators. For more information, head to www.bricks4kidz.com.au.

Juliet Love: How to decorate a dining table

Our guest stylist Juliet is back to run through some style ideas to decorate your dining table. She will show you how to create a sense of occasion the next time friends or family come over for a Sunday lunch or dinner party.

Handmade wooden serving spoons, forks and knifes by Elise Cameron-Smith.

Original abstract artwork by Kylie Sams.