1. Hula hooping

Getty

If your waist and hips could use a little firming, get yourself a hula hoop. It won't feel like exercise and you might treat it like a laugh to start with (always a good thing), but before you know it, you’ll be boosting your cardiovascular fitness and sculpting a hot bod. Whether you order a pretty sparkling taped hoop or a fluorescent polypropylene version, just make sure you buy an adult-sized one – heavier and larger in size than kids’ hoops – it’ll ensure you get a better workout.

Burned in 15 minutes

440 kilojoules

2. Trampolining

Getty

It may sound like child’s play, but if you have a trampoline in the backyard, you’re set for one of the most accessible,joyous workouts around. If not then add a mini one to your home workout gear. Rebounding exercises – such as star jumps, high-knee sprints or single-leg bouncing – on the springy, wobble-inducing surface of a trampoline have many benefits. Not only are they great for engaging your central core (and many lesser used muscles) in the quest for stability, it’s also considered a load-bearing workout, which helps strengthen muscles and bones. Also, unlike jumping up and down or bouncing on a hard surface, trampolining is far less jarring on your joints. To boost the effects and burn as many kilojoules as possible, gradually increase the intensity to get your heart rate up, until speech becomes difficult. Also, aim to stay on the trampoline for at least 15 minutes.

Burned in 15 minutes

250-420 kilojoules

3. Skipping

Getty

The ultimate weight loss tool is a skipping rope. Whether you buy a long rope from a hardware store for summer fun with the kids (remember school playground chants?), or a sporty, sleek rope for one, skipping is a stellar exercise for improving your cardiovascular health. Once you’ve got the basic moves sorted, pick up the pace and duration for a great workout. Make time for a little skipping every day and you’ll soon notice a big improvement in your overall fitness and co-ordination – and lose weight before you know it!

Burned in 15 minutes

900 kilojoules

4. Flying trapeze

Getty

Not just for those who run away to the circus, the flying trapeze also isn’t about losing your lunch. In fact, this daring activity provides a fun cardio workout, improving muscle tone, flexibility, strength and balance. Plus, the natural high you’ll get from swinging on a trapeze (relax – there will be a safety rope and net below) is great for boosting confidence.

Burned in 15 minutes

210-420 kilojoules

5. Badminton

Getty

Playing an game such as badminton can be more than just a fun, sociable activity, it’s good exercise, too! By the time you’ve jumped for the high ones, lunged to hit the sneaky shots at the net, perfected your backhand and picked up all the fallen shuttlecocks, you’ll feel like you’ve worked pretty much every muscle in your body. Start a summer challenge and aim to play a fast moving game at least two nights a week. You can play with the family, or invite the neighbours along for a game of doubles!

Burned in 15 minutes

315 kilojoules

6. Squat jumps, lunges and burpees

Getty

Improve your strength, balance and co-ordination at home with a few classic exercises. For squat jumps, stand with your feet wide apart, then squat down low (as if sitting on an invisible chair), then jump as high as you can, reaching up as you leave the floor. Repeat to work your thigh and glute muscles. For lunges, step forward with one leg and lower your hips until both knees are bent at a right angle. Step back and repeat with the other leg to work your bum and thighs. If you can do a push-up, combine it with a squat to do a burpee. Simply start in a squat position, then jump back into a push-up to work your bum, core and arms.

Burned in 15 minutes

630 kilojoules

7. Pole dancing

Getty

If your fitness routine makes you yawn, spice things up with a pole dancing session. And, no, you don’t have to go to a gentlemen’s club to try it out! Classed as interval-based strength training, pole dancing helps to build lean muscle through controlled weight-bearing moves and choreographed routines. Set to a variety of music, it’s hard work but great fun – especially if you attend with a bunch of friends!

Burned in 15 minutes

315-420 kilojoules

8. Ab rolling

Getty

A cylindrical piece of foam could be the answer to a toned stomach. Known as a ‘roller’ this light-weight exercise gadget can be used in a number of ways to tone your abs, back and arms. Lie on the floor with the roller positioned beneath your spine from head to tailbone. Bend your knees at a 90 degree angle with your feet on the floor; shoulder width apart. Rest your hands on the floor. Suck in your stomach and extend one leg until your shin is parallel to the floor. Gently lower the leg, then return to the starting position using just your abs to control the movement. Repeat as many times as you can with each leg.

Burned in 15 minutes

206 kilojoules

9. Punching ball

Getty

Channel your inner Rocky Balboa with a punching ball attached to a weighted stand. It can take a little while to get the hang of controlling it, but as your reflexes improve, this boxing-style workout will eliminate those tuckshop arms and sculpt your core. Keeping your feet moving and your wrists strong, punch the ball, ducking and weaving as it rebounds.

Burned in 15 minutes

800 kilojoules

10. Aerobics

Getty

Attend a personalised workout session in your own front room! Whether you prefer to dance around or really feel the burn, grab yourself an aerobic DVD and work out in the privacy of your own home.

Burned in 15 minutes

375-500 kilojoules