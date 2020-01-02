RELATED: 5 reasons why you should be buying eco-friendly toilet paper

How to choose toilet tissue

Most people only look at the price and ply count when deciding which paper to buy. But there are other factors to consider.

Producing toilet paper requires tonnes of raw fibres. Choose brands that have a Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certification, which indicates that the raw materials used in producing the toilet paper were not from forests with a high conservation rating. Or better yet, choose brands that are made of 100% recycled products.

You should also check if your loo paper is biodegradable. It should disintegrate quickly when wet and not clog up sewage pipes.

Additionally, check for an Elemental Chlorine-Free (ECF) rating. This means that the toilet paper was bleached using chlorine dioxide, which can reduce the potential to form dioxins that are harmful to your health and the environment.

Aesthetics can also play a part in helping you choose the right toilet paper. These days, you can find quilted and printed toilet paper with embossed sheets that look good and feel pleasant to the touch.

Note that some people advocate the use of reusable toilet paper, but that’s not the most sustainable (or hygienic) solution, as explained by Lifehacker. Using a bidet or opting for recycled toilet paper conserves more water and is cheaper overall.

15 best toilet paper options in Australia

15. Renova ultra-soft 3-ply toilet paper

In 2006, the New York Times called Renova’s black toilet paper the “season’s must-have.” More than a decade later, the coloured toilet paper is still on the market. Inspired by avant-garde art, the pretty sheets blend seamlessly with the designs of high-end bathrooms. But it’s not all about aesthetics – the ultimate luxury item is quite soft and absorbent, too.

Price: $AUD24.95 (6-pack)

14. Forum Novelties cockroach toilet paper

Humour is the spice of life – even when in the loo. Exchange your usual toilet tissue with this bug-infested baby, and see what happens. A word of caution: your family members might retaliate with their own versions of funny toilet papers.

Price: $AUD21.17 (1 roll)

13. iCare toilet paper

iCare is one of the toilet paper brands that use 100% recycled materials. The company’s production process involves extracting and reforming a multitude of used paper products to create dense, 3-ply toilet rolls you can use without cost to the environment.

Price: $AUD7.00 (8-pack)

12. Andrex aloe vera toilet tissue

Being kind to your bum means using the best toilet paper for your skin. If comfort is your main priority, Andrex aloe vera-infused toilet rolls have an impressive softness and texture, plus a light yet pleasant scent.

Price: $AUD12.31 (4-pack)

11. Kleenex Complete Clean

For maximum comfort, you should use the softest toilet paper available. And this is where Kleenex’s Complete Clean toilet tissue shines. Soft and absorbent yet strong, Kleenex’s FSC-certified rolls are products you’ll love to use every day.

Price: $AUD8.00 (9-pack)

10. Who Gives A Crap 100% recycled toilet paper

Who Gives A Crap is an eco-friendly Australian brand that makes toilet tissue using recycled materials. It’s sufficiently soft, highly durable, and disintegrates when flushed. It’s also packaged with paper (not plastic), so you can wipe your bum without any environmental guilt.

Price: $AUD48.00 (48-pack)

9. Quilton king size

Quilton’s king size is 25% larger than regular Quilton sheets. You never have to worry about missing any spots with this gentle yet firm 3-ply roll.

Price: $AUD5.00 (6-pack)

8. Quilton triple-length tissue

Quilton’s triple-length rolls have all the qualities you love about the famous brand – soft fibres that break quickly in sewage, as well as strong sheets that don’t easily get punctured when wet. But as its name suggests, its true real strength lies in its length – you don’t have to worry about changing toilet rolls often with this product.

Price: $AUD10.50 (6-pack)

7. Aldi Confidence hypoallergenic quilted softness toilet tissue

Nobody wants to use toilet paper that will irritate your bottom. Aldi’s hypoallergenic toilet tissue is free from irritants like perfumes, inks or dyes. If you have sensitive skin, this is right down your alley.

Price: $AUD3.99 (8-pack)

6. Woolworths Select Luxury Soft

Buying cheap toilet paper doesn’t mean letting go of luxury. Woolworths’ toilet tissue performs almost as well as those from the highest-rated brands but at a lower price. If you’re the type who likes buying toilet rolls in bulk, this is the one for you.

Price: $AUD8.50 (24-pack)

5. Coles So Soft double-length toilet tissue

Nobody wants to be caught in the loo without toilet paper. For that reason, it’s good to have a long roll on hand. It’s also one of the best products in terms of durability, so you never have to worry about your fingers puncturing sheets when you’re mid-wipe.

Price: $AUD3.70 (4-pack)

4. Quilton shea butter-enriched 4-ply

Just when you think you’ve seen it all comes Quilton’s shea butter enriched 4-ply. The luxuriously soft toilet roll glides smoothly from front to back. Expect nothing less from one of Australia’s best toilet paper brands.

Price: $AUD5.00 (6-pack)

3. Sorbent Silky White

Thick and noticeably silky, this toilet paper gently cleans as you wipe. It’s also one of the best toilet paper options if you’re looking for one that won’t block your pipes when you flush.

Price: $9.40 (12-pack)

2. Emporia Skin Sense

Emporia’s Skin Sense toilet rolls offer all the advantages you’d expect from a top-ranked product. Aside from being soft and gentle, it breaks down quickly when flushed and separates with minimal effort. But what sets this apart is that it’s enriched with a touch of lotion that will leave you feeling pampered. The dermatologically tested product is best for those with sensitive skin.

Price: $AUD5.00 (9-pack)

1. Quilton 3-ply floral print soft double-length toilet paper

As you know by now, not all toilet paper is created equal. There are some that highlight aesthetics, and there are others that boast their softness. It turns out, Quilton’s floral print can do both. It’s smooth, gentle, pretty, and effortlessly breaks when torn.

Price: $AUD9.50 (9-pack)

Bonus: custom toilet paper

Anyone would giggle at the thought of wiping their butt with the faces of people or things they hate. Order custom-made novelty toilet paper from Renova, and you can make this happen.

Only shop for the best

You shouldn’t neglect your bum when it comes to your personal care needs. Harsh toilet paper can leave small cuts on its sensitive skin, making it itch – and that’s not a fun experience. If you want to take your toilet time to the next level, consider investing Invest in high-quality sheets, like the ones on this list.

