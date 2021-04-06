While your options might be smaller than shopping for a quality sofa, there are a lot of benefits to having a sofa bed and they come in handy more than you think.

They’re the ultimate lifesaver when friends pop around, family visit from out-of-town or for when your kids want to have a sleepover. Plus they’re always useful during the holiday season.

"Contrary to popular belief, sofa beds can look great and be extremely comfortable to curl up on after a long day at work," says Temple & Webster’s Style Team.

A sofa bed is a space-saving and quick-change version of a bed that best suits apartment living or small bedrooms. However, they can also suit everyday use so long as you know what you’re looking for.

"A plush sofa with plenty of cushions will have you in disbelief that beneath your seat is a metal frame."

To help find the best sofa bed for your space, we’ve consulted the experts for their suggestions and rounded up 20 of the best sofa beds below for every budget.

Are sofa beds comfortable?

As sofa beds are required to be a more compact size, this can mean the bed is thinner than a standard mattress and the length can fall short. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean less comfortable.

Over time the sofa bed design has evolved, with new materials like memory foam, favoured by popular brands like Koala, are changing the game.

"The challenge for sofa beds is that it has to be comfortable when sleeping on it, but also when sitting on the sofa bed," says Koala's product design team. "While the experience with most sofa beds is generally pretty uncomfortable (you hit a middle bar in the middle of the night), the Koala Sofa Bed has multiple layers for optimal comfort."

What to look for when buying a sofa bed?

Most sofa beds are either a clic-clac, which is where you can simply push the back of the sofa down until it lies flat, or the traditional pull-out sofa which typically has a metal frame that is stowed away inside the sofa.

"When shopping for a sofa bed there are many considerations – function, comfort, size and how much you want to spend. Firstly, decide where it will be used in the living room or guest room? The second consideration is comfort and finding a type of mattress that suits your needs," says Kylie Burgon, Senior Furniture Buyer at Freedom.

If a clic-clac or pull-out aren't to your taste, there are other creative and low-maintenance alternatives. One option is a modular sofa, which can be arranged into a bed or why not try a stacked style sofa bed, which is where the firm seat cushions become the mattress.

Sofa beds under $500

Ikea

For smaller spaces, daybeds are an affordable alternative. They're also multi-purpose as they include drawers underneath which can be used to store bedlinen for guests.

Brosa

With a clic-clac design and space enough to sit three people, this sofa bed is a great choice as it can be easily manoeuvred into a comfy double bed. Moreover, its lack of armrests makes it easy to dress with bed linen.

Temple and Webster

This futon sofa bed features linen upholstery, a solid eucalyptus wood frame and a built-in cup holder to keep your beverage or belongings nearby!

Temple and Webster

It's the additional bed tucked away underneath that makes this functional day bed a great design addition to any kid's room.

Sofa beds under $1000

Zanui

You don't need to compromise on style with a sofa bed. This handsome piece from Zanui would introduce a mid-century edge to any living space.

Ikea

After a sofa bed that has it all? With a chaise longue and extra storage space, this affordable piece is also available in light grey or neutral ivory.

Brosa

Add a touch of glamour to your home with this sleek velvet sofa bed which comes in three gorgeous colours: navy blue, dusty rose or bottle green.

Castlery

Boasting a firm base from foam filling and a pine wood frame that provides all the support you need, this sofa bed would imbue any space with a touch of sophistication.

Fantastic Furniture

A highly rated sofa bed that has deep foam seats and wide arm rests so you can get cosy in front of the TV. Available in a choice of hard-wearing fabrics that only require a quick wipe with a damp cloth against spills.

Koala

If you're a fan of Koala's mattress-in-a-box, you're bound to love its sofas. This memory foam sofa bed comes in three different sizes and four colours and has a four-second set up!

Brosa

Brosa's Stockholm sofa bed has an understated and pared-back design that would make the perfect addition to any minimalist's home.

Sofa beds under $2000

Lounge Lovers

A creamy, coastal-style couch with timber finishings that will fit well into any contemporary space.

Zanui

A charming sofa bed made to last a lifetime. Designed with an easy-access folding back and pillow-soft cushions which allow for a restful sleep space.

Sofa beds under $3000

King Living

With a fuss-free design and customisable covers that come in a range of premium fabrics and European leathers, this eye-catching sofa is a dream come true.

King Living

It doesn't get any easier to transition from day to night with this stunning modular sofa bed that is suitable for any contemporary family-sized abode.

Freedom

This shape-retaining sofa is made cosier with its plush fabric cover and foam and fibre-filled cushions.

Bedworks

Add a pop of colour to your home with the Berla sofa bed. It's a functional piece for any home and is made with vibrant, fade-resistant fabrics.

Sofa beds under $5000

Blue Dot

For a contemporary and elegant design, you can't go wrong with the Thataway sleeper sofa. This curvy couch can become a bed in a matter of seconds as the cushions flip forward into a cosy sleeping spot.

Freedom

After a chic and functional sofa bed? This one from Freedom has natural leather upholstery, a supportive high back and pillowy cushions and armrests.

BoConcept

With an understated, sophisticated design that was conceptualised by an award-winning Danish designer, this modular sofa bed would suit a broad range of decorating styles.