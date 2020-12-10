1. Homemade sausage rolls
A tablespoon of mild curry paste is the secret to these classic sausage rolls being just a bit more special.
2. Sausage rolls with sage, apple and pistachio
A delicious and nutty spin on the classic recipe makes it the perfect party munchie.
3. Best-ever easy beef and onion sausage rolls
It doesn't get any better than a plate of these traditional beef sausage rolls with a caramelised onion chutney. Talk about mouth-watering.
4. Lamb, macadamia and mint sausage rolls
Give your sausage rolls the gourmet treatment with this fancy homemade filling.
5. Sausage roll wreath with oozy camembert
This edible wreath makes for the ultimate centre piece on Christmas day.
6. Inside out sausage roll
This clever take on sausage rolls creates a crisp centre and uses only 5-ingredients, including one that will surprise you.
7. Lattice sausage rolls with simple beetroot relish
Decorate your humble sausage rolls to look gourmet.
