A tablespoon of mild curry paste is the secret to these classic sausage rolls being just a bit more special.

A delicious and nutty spin on the classic recipe makes it the perfect party munchie.

It doesn't get any better than a plate of these traditional beef sausage rolls with a caramelised onion chutney. Talk about mouth-watering.

Give your sausage rolls the gourmet treatment with this fancy homemade filling.

This edible wreath makes for the ultimate centre piece on Christmas day.

This clever take on sausage rolls creates a crisp centre and uses only 5-ingredients, including one that will surprise you.

Decorate your humble sausage rolls to look gourmet.

You may also like

6 sensational side dishes for Christmas day

8 show-stopping salads

3 festive ham recipes