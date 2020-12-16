1. Magicplan
This award-winning app lets you create professional floor plans by taking photos. You can get complete job estimates, view your space in 3D, plan DIY projects, or furnish your home.
2. Dulux colour app
Visualise Dulux colours in your space, with access to over 4,500 colours in the Dulux colour library. You can also use the clever Capture tool to match any colour to a Dulux colour.
3. Photomeasures
This genius app allows you to take a photo of your room and use the in-built rule to take the measurements. You can save the measures to your phone so you always have them on hand through every stage of your renovation.
4. Airtasker
Use the community marketplace to outsource tasks and find local services and tradespeople. Choose the right person for get the job done.
5. Reece Bathrooms 3D Planner
Plan your new bathroom or renovation in 2D and view it in 3D so you can easily visualise it. The planner exports product lists and allows you to decorate your space with lighting, tiles and plants.
