Sofa vs couch: What’s the difference?

Before we dive into the list, let’s set things straight. While the words “sofa” and “couch” are pretty much interchangeable these days, there is actually a difference between the two.

One big distinction between sofas and couches is the presence (or lack thereof) of arms. Sofas have arms while couches traditionally do not – it’s that simple! Another obvious difference is their seating capacities. A couch is usually smaller, seating only two to three people, whereas a sofa is capable of holding four or more guests.

Lastly, sofas and couches have different functions. While you can lounge around on armrest-less and comfortable couches, a standard sofa is meant for a more formal, sitting affair.

Since we spend so much of our life sitting on the sofa, it's a decision not to be taken lightly. Here are our top picks.

The best quality sofas in Australia

Life Interiors

If you've decorated your home in Scandi-style, this pale cream classic sofa with an oak timber base will fit right in.

Zanui

With its velvet-like feel, dark walnut legs and emerald green colour, this sofa is for the sophisticated homeowner with a playful edge. It’s straight cushions which provide support for added comfort, are just the cherry on top.

Koala

Best known for its popular mattress-in-a-box, Koala has turned it's attention to other homewares. With 6 styles of sofas, this comfy lounging sofa comes in several variations. Save on space and grab the 2-seater or amp it up with an added ottoman. Either way, it'll plush grey colouring will suit any interior.

Freedom

If you love the traditional look of a leather couch, then this refined, deep-seated design with ultra-plush cushions is not to be missed.

IKEA

This versatile sofa comes in a variety of colours and sizes and will bring a coastal-feel to any interior. Made with a (washable) yarn-dyed fabric cover that gives texture to the look and feel of the sofa, it's almost too dreamy.

Casterly

Oozing elegance, this low and minimalist sofa in light grey can be bought right or left facing depending on your room. The sofa is well secured and a breeze to assemble, so you can sink in and enjoy.

Adairs

Handmade by skilled artisans in Indonesia, this honeyed rattan sofa is the coastal lounge of your dreams and would make a unique and stylish addition to any home.

Interior Secrets

While this blush pink sofa is on the more luxe side, it might also be the prettiest piece of furniture you'll ever lay eyes on. A modern design with subtle curves, this accent couch is sure to mesmerise any of your guests.

IKEA

This chic sofa with a chaise lounge is family-sized or ideal for anyone who likes to spread out. Made with low armrests and memory foam that adapts to the contours of your body, you'll struggle to get up and out of this cosy day bed.

Interiors Online

Add a touch of sophistication to your home with this maroon sofa with tailored velvet upholstery, that will make your home feel like a NYC loft. No need to worry about styling this bold look, there are plenty of colours that go with red.