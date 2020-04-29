1. Charley Harper Wings of the World puzzle, $27.50

Take some time out with this gorgeous 300-piece puzzle featuring an illustration by mid-century American artist Charley Harper. Click here to buy.

2. My Great Grandmother's Country II puzzle, $58

Designed by Natalie Jade, an Australian artist with indigenous roots, this 1000-piece puzzle will draw you in with its incredible details. Click here to pre-order it for June.

3. Slow puzzle: Monstera, $29.95

Slow down with this puzzle plucked straight from nature. It includes adhesive so you can turn your puzzle into a wall decoration when complete. Click here to buy.

4. Magic India puzzle, $23.90

Immerse yourself in the bright and bold colours of India with this 1000 piece puzzle by Djeco. Click here to buy.

5. Moon puzzle, $37.99

Featuring a photo of the moon from NASA, this 100-piece oversized floor puzzle will inspire star-gazers both young and old alike. Click here to buy.

6. Areaware gradient puzzle, $59.95

Created by designer Bryce Wilner for Areaware, these tricky gradient puzzles provide a vibrant way to meditate on colour. Click here to buy.

7. Andy Warhol soup can puzzle, $39.95

This iconic pop art masterpiece has been turned into a 2-sided puzzle with 500 pieces. Complete one side, then turn it over and start again. Click here to buy.

8. Galison rainbow popsicles puzzle, $35.95

Get carried away to carefree summer holidays with this sumptuous spectrum of popsicles by cult puzzle designer Galison. Click here to buy.

9. Charlie Bennell Yoro Park puzzle, $35

Designed by Australian artist Charlie Bennell, this 285-piece puzzle features the The Site of Reversible Destiny building in Yoro Park, Japan. Click here to buy.

10. Frank Lloyd Wright’s Saguaro Cactus puzzle, $77.50

This impressive 1000-piece puzzle forms the artwork of Frank Lloyd Wright's iconic Saguaro Forms and Cactus Flowers, with luxe gold foil stamping. Click here to buy.

11. Gray Malin beach puzzle, $39.90

Front

Back

Get two gorgeous puzzles by aerial photographer Gray Malin for one with this 500 double-sided puzzle. Click here to buy.

12. 1000 piece Australia puzzle, $58

Embrace Australiana with this impressive 1000-piece puzzle, illustrated by artist Miranda Sofroniou. Click here to pre-order it for June.

