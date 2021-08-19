Entering the pressure cooker game for the first time and after value for money? This 5.8 litre cooker is perfect for the newcomer to pressure cooking, with its 12 pre-set menu options, LED display and preset timer. Plus, its non-stick coating makes it simple to clean!

2. Cook4Me Touch, $699, Tefal

A more up-market option, this one is for the serious pressure cooker fans! With smart tech on the rise, it was only a matter of time before pressure cookers joined the bandwagon. This super easy device offers a huge touch screen that guides you step-by-step through over 250 inbuilt recipes and ingredient programs, whose cooking times are pre-programmed. If that's not the ultimate kitchen companion, what is?

3. All-in-one cooker, $239, Philips

This cooker is top-rated for good reason. With its speedy heat-up time (25% faster than the previous model!) and durable pot; it's a great mid-range option. Offering high and low slow cook, saute, sear, various pressure cook options and multi cook, you'll get all the bells and whistles and be well on your way to an easy (delicious!) meal.

4. Express crock multi cooker, $109, Crock-Pot

You've likely heard the brand name "Crock-Pot" floating around; many often use it to refer to a particular appliance rather than a brand itself, which actually hit the market in the '70s. This 5 in 1 cooker offers the option to steam, slow cook, sauté or pressure cook, has 7 "one-touch" meal options, and is dishwasher safe. Plus, it's very achievable budget-wise!

5. The Fast Slow Cooker, $219, Breville

True to its name, this smart device produces slow cooker meals, fast! The multi-function cooking lets you sauté, sear, slow cook, pressure cook, pressure steam, and keep warm with a countdown timer. Set, forget and enjoy!

6. Duo 5.7L multi cooker, $224.99, Instant Pot

The best thing about this cooker is its versatility. Serving as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yoghurt maker, food warmer, and sauté/searing pan, there's not much this miracle worker can't do.

You might also like

10 best slow cookers for winter cooking

10 slow-cooked recipes to get you through winter

One pot winners