Bestway Blue Rectangular Large Inflatable Outdoor Family Pool, $79.96 at Crazy Sales.

This inflatable pool is 305cm x 183cm x 56cm making it the perfect option for kids to play and adults to lounge. It can be set up in minutes and taken down almost as quickly, meaning you can put away easily after a splash so it doesn't overrun your backyard.

Intex Graphite Panel Pool Round - 15ft, $2999 at Clark Rubber.

Although it may be the priciest pool on the list, it's definitely worth the investment. This pool is large enough to keep the whole family swimmingly occupied. Made of a tough reinforced 3-ply liner with high puncture and tear resistance, it comes with a Krystal Clear 4542L sand filter pump, removable ladder, debris cover, and ground cloth. Whilst it may not be as portable as the others, it makes up for it in every other way.

Intex Mini Frame Pool, $49.99 at BCF.

At the bottom end of the price range, this pool really provides bang for your buck and hours of entertainment for the littlies. The bottom plug makes it super-easy to drain and it's light enough to easily move around. Perhaps too small for the average adult but it's perfect for kids who are still learning to swim.

Bestway 4.57m Above Ground Metal Frame Swimming Pool, $599.96 at Crazy Sales.

This 4.57m x 1.07m pool has a water capacity of 14,970L making it big enough for all your summer pool party needs. The convenient flow control drain valve, couple with the included adapter which attaches to your garden hose, allows water to be drained away from the pool area easily. This makes cleaning and storing a breeze. Comes with a ladder, pool cover and filter pump.

Intex Swim Centre Lounge, $89.99 at BCF.

Another inflatable option, this lounge pool is perfect for little kids wanting to play or for adults wanting to simply relax in the cool water. With a roomy length and width of 2.29m, there's enough space to enjoy the four built-in seats without feeling crowded. There's also two integrated cup holders so you can sit back and enjoy an icy drink as you laze the day away.

Intex Ultra XTR Frame Pool Rectangular - 18ft, $2199 at Clark Rubber.

This top-of-the-line portable pool is large enough for kids and adults alike. It's easy to assemble, the frame simply snaps together with no locking pins needed. However don't think this is flimsy - the pieces are made from high-quality galvanized steel with a precision-engineered locking system, making this one very durable and stable pool that will last summer after summer.

Intex 457cm Prism Frame Swimming Pool Set with Pump and Cover, $399 at catch.com.au.

Over four metres in diameter, this pool is the perfect way to elevate your outdoor space for full-on family enjoyment. It's easy to set up allowing for instant enjoyment this summer. Comes with a ladder, pump and pool cover.

