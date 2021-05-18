How to find the right height pillow for you?

Getting the right pillow comes down to height and filling. Since we are all different sleepers, the perfect pillow depends on the person. The general rule goes by height. Anyone with a small frame suits a low-profile pillow and the same goes to medium and tall.

However, it's a little more complicated than choosing by your own height, as the kind of sleeper you are matters just as much. Low-profile pillows suit tummy sleepers, medium-profile pillows suit back sleepers, and high-profile pillows are best for side sleepers.

When it comes to head and neck support, medium to high profile pillows is the best choice. Find a pillow that sits in the crevice between your head and shoulder without altering your head's height.

What pillow filling is best?

The most popular pick for filling is polyester. While this can be a good choice as they are typically soft and supportive, it depends on the quality of the product as a bad one will be lumpy.

For something more long-lasting and supportive, memory foam is your best bet. They contour to your head providing great support and comfort and can be picked up for a moderate price. Feather pillows are also popular and are light-weight, comfortable, and cuddly. However, they're non-adjustable and typically expensive.



For more luxe pillows, latex and wool are your go-tos. Natural latex is breathable and low-allergenic with a bit of bounce back, while wool is soft and a great choice for anyone who prefers natural fibres.

10 of our top picks

Koala

No matter the kind of sleeper you are, this gel-infused memory foam pillow should be your go-to. It offers a soft and firm side, so the back-sleepers and anyone with pain can use the firmer side while those that prefer something with bounce, can simply flip the pillow over and sink a little lower into the soft side. Just like the brand's popular mattress-in-a-box, this contour pillow keeps heat and moisture at bay and is naturally smooth to the touch. Five stars.

Target

For the side-sleepers, this polyester pillow offers side gussets for extra support and to maintain the shape of the pillow. Though it's made to last, don't forget to give it a regular clean. Luckily, this comfy pillow is machine washable.

Adairs

Keep asthma and allergies at bay with this National Asthma Council approved premium pillow. The low height pillow is treated with anti-microbial protection which prevents mould-growth, bacteria and dust mites. This Aussie-made soft pillow is recommended for back sleepers.

Peacelily

For those who want a vegan, plant-based alternative, pick up this 100 per cent organic cotton pillow from Melbourne brand Peacelily. The non-toxic pillow is handmade and adjustable to ensure a cushy night's sleep. The pros for this pillow don't stop there, it's also hypoallergenic, moisture repellent, and anti dust mites and microbes.

Kogan

This versatile pillow appeals to most sleepers. It's supportive but not too firm, cosy but your head won't sink into it. Made-to-last, this handy pillow will keep its shape and is easy to clean.

Ecosa

Let your neck and head sink straight into this firm memory foam pillow from Ecosa. Not only will your body be in the best position while you sleep, but it keeps the aches and pains at bay. With ergonomic design and adjustable height pads, this pillow will fit perfectly into the curve of your neck.

Myer

For anyone suffering with allergies, this pick from Myer is the pillow for you. Endorsed as a 'sensitive choice' by the National Asthma Council Australia, this breathable and fresh pillow comes in soft, medium and firm.

Harvey Norman

Filled with a blend of wool and polyester, this Australian-made and budget-friendly pillow has a cotton cover with satin piping, making it a cosy place to get some well-needed shut eye.

Sleeping Duck

This anti-gravity pillow brings a sense of weightlessness to your sleep so you can have a deep, undistributed rest. If you toss and turn during sleep, the pressure-relieving properties of the foam will keep your head and neck supported in any position.

Adairs

This plush, luxurious pillow will make your bed feel like a cloud. Made with clusters of pure white duck feathers to create a heavy, hotel-like feel, this pillow is as fluffy as it is supportive.