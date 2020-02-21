Nothing beats the classic recipe!
2. Rosti pancakes
Rally round the rosti! For a crunchy, gooey, crispy, chewy, have-anytime meal, this is the rosti nosh for you.
2. Lemon ricotta pancakes
With a hint of lemon, these fluffy pancakes are perfect for breakfast or dessert!
3. Dutch pancake
An oh-so-custardy pancake that's oven-baked until it’s spectacularly puffed. Yes please!
4. Pancake grazing board
A breakfast buffet like you’ve never seen before.
5. Sweet walnut pancake with cinnamon cream and cherry jam
The story behind the Hungarian kaiserschmarrn is that a waiter dropped the emperor’s dessert. The Kaiser chose to eat the broken pancake anyway – he was right, it’s delicious!
6. Blueberry pancakes with orange and honeycomb butter
Light and airy, and smothered in orange and honeycomb butter, these pancakes are flippin’ fantastic.
7. Easy vegetable pancakes
Not only are these easy to whip up – you simply mix batter, add vegetables and fry – they’re also a great way to use up leftover vegies.
8. Peking duck pancakes
Indulge in centuries of tradition with these classic parcels. And if you find duck is too rich, you can use chicken breast instead.
9. Banana, blueberry and almond pancakes
Quick and easy! So versatile and perfect for breakfast, morning tea or dessert.
10. Coconut and blueberry pancakes with crème fraiche & orange syrup
A cafe-style breakfast or brunch at home.
11. Aussie Anzac pancakes
The faithful ANZAC biscuit reimagined!
12. Easy fruit pancakes
A great pancake recipe that the kids can make. Be sure to get mum or dad’s help.
13. Lamington pancakes
Could anything be more Aussie?
14. Savoury zucchini pancakes topped with bacon, basil and balsamic vinegar
Because pancakes are the perfect vehicle for, well… anything!
15. Blueberry buttermilk pancakes with Nutella and seasonal fruits
It's got fruit, so it must be healthy, right?
16. Chocolate pancakes with caramel and peanut butter sauce
A delicious and dairy-free recipe!
17. How to make emoji pancakes
A fun recipe with Fast Ed.
18. Coconut pancakes with raspberry sauce
Coconut and raspberry make a delicious combination.
19. Peanut butter monkey pancakes
Lots of fun for the kids!
20. Fluffy pancakes with berry cherry syrup
Stunners at breakfast or any time.
