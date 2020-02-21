Nothing beats the classic recipe!

2. Rosti pancakes

Rally round the rosti! For a crunchy, gooey, crispy, chewy, have-anytime meal, this is the rosti nosh for you.

With a hint of lemon, these fluffy pancakes are perfect for breakfast or dessert!

An oh-so-custardy pancake that's oven-baked until it’s spectacularly puffed. Yes please!

A breakfast buffet like you’ve never seen before.

The story behind the Hungarian kaiserschmarrn is that a waiter dropped the emperor’s dessert. The Kaiser chose to eat the broken pancake anyway – he was right, it’s delicious!

Light and airy, and smothered in orange and honeycomb butter, these pancakes are flippin’ fantastic.

Not only are these easy to whip up – you simply mix batter, add vegetables and fry – they’re also a great way to use up leftover vegies.

Indulge in centuries of tradition with these classic parcels. And if you find duck is too rich, you can use chicken breast instead.

Quick and easy! So versatile and perfect for breakfast, morning tea or dessert.

A cafe-style breakfast or brunch at home.

The faithful ANZAC biscuit reimagined!

A great pancake recipe that the kids can make. Be sure to get mum or dad’s help.

Could anything be more Aussie?

Because pancakes are the perfect vehicle for, well… anything!

It's got fruit, so it must be healthy, right?

16. Chocolate pancakes with caramel and peanut butter sauce

A delicious and dairy-free recipe!

A fun recipe with Fast Ed.

Coconut and raspberry make a delicious combination.

Lots of fun for the kids!

Stunners at breakfast or any time.

