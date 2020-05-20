1. Chocolate loaf

To really impress guests, serve with roasted pears and vanilla custard. Click here for the recipe.

2. Upside-down banana loaf

Caramelised bananas in the bottom of the loaf tin add a sweet and juicy topping when your loaf is turned out. Click here for the recipe.

3. Pear and gingerbread loaf

Ready in under an hour, bring this beauty out of afternoon tea and your guests will swoon. Click here for the recipe.

4. Current whisky fruit loaf

Plump up the currants by soaking them in tea overnight – you’ll love the final flavour! Click here for the recipe.

5. Banana and sweet potato loaf

Your fave café bread has been given a vegie twist. Click here for the recipe.

6. Sparkling apple and ginger loaf

Specks of crystallised ginger pair perfectly with fresh apples. Click here for the recipe.

7. Lemon, blueberry and ricotta loaf

Great as a lunch box filler, this tasty treat can be served warm or cold. Click here for the recipe.

8. Caramel apple loaf cake

Move over apple pie, this sweet loaf is a slice of heaven. Click here for the recipe.

9. Fruit drizzle cake

You’ll love this luscious loaf! Click here for the recipe.

10. Coconut bread

Move over banana bread! Think palm trees swaying in a warm breeze and turn things tropical with this coconut creation. Click here for the recipe.

11. Zucchini loaf cake

The hidden veg keeps this loaf really moist. Click here for the recipe.

12. Roasted carrot loaf

Serve this beauty with whipped ricotta and honey. Click here for the recipe.

