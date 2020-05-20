1. Chocolate loaf
To really impress guests, serve with roasted pears and vanilla custard. Click here for the recipe.
2. Upside-down banana loaf
Caramelised bananas in the bottom of the loaf tin add a sweet and juicy topping when your loaf is turned out. Click here for the recipe.
3. Pear and gingerbread loaf
Ready in under an hour, bring this beauty out of afternoon tea and your guests will swoon. Click here for the recipe.
4. Current whisky fruit loaf
Plump up the currants by soaking them in tea overnight – you’ll love the final flavour! Click here for the recipe.
5. Banana and sweet potato loaf
Your fave café bread has been given a vegie twist. Click here for the recipe.
6. Sparkling apple and ginger loaf
Specks of crystallised ginger pair perfectly with fresh apples. Click here for the recipe.
7. Lemon, blueberry and ricotta loaf
Great as a lunch box filler, this tasty treat can be served warm or cold. Click here for the recipe.
8. Caramel apple loaf cake
Move over apple pie, this sweet loaf is a slice of heaven. Click here for the recipe.
9. Fruit drizzle cake
You’ll love this luscious loaf! Click here for the recipe.
10. Coconut bread
Move over banana bread! Think palm trees swaying in a warm breeze and turn things tropical with this coconut creation. Click here for the recipe.
11. Zucchini loaf cake
The hidden veg keeps this loaf really moist. Click here for the recipe.
12. Roasted carrot loaf
Serve this beauty with whipped ricotta and honey. Click here for the recipe.
