After the best-ever recipe for classic lamingtons? Consider this your Australia Day go-to.
2. Easy step-by-step lamingtons
Need a bit of help making lamingtons? This step-by-step guide with photos will sort you out.
3. Lamington cookies
A deliciously crunchy spin on the little Aussie legend.
4. Raspberry and strawberry lamingtons
A berry-good version of the original recipe.
5. Lamington roll with berries
Square no more, this Aussie favourite finds its curves in this recipe.
6. Lamington pancakes
Perfect for Australia Day breakfast or brunch.
7. Lamington Victoria sponge
Two classics combine with an eye-catching result.
8. Tabasco lamingtons
A spicy twist on the old favourite.
9. Raspberries and cream lamingtons
Sandwich generously with jam, cream and fresh raspberries (scroll down to bottom of the page for the recipe).
