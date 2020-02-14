The kitchen, called Heaton Street, was created for a client who wanted an uncluttered, chic, smooth space created with edgy, urban materials. The streamlined, modern kitchen features a hidden sink and sleek benchtops.

Judges described the stand out feature of the kitchen as the Pure White Caesarstone bench that sits in the middle of the layered island.

The Heaton Street kitchen is effectively split into two sections by the island bench, providing a front area for food prep, cooking and interaction with guests, while the sink – and associated ‘messy’ items - is placed to the rear of the island, out of immediate focus.

A separate zone, behind a veneered wall, provides out-of-sight storage, pantry and small appliance housing. This clever floor plan allows the eating area to flow seamlessly into the main living space.

The kitchen’s beautiful palette of sleek finishes marries American White Oak veneer, finished with a warm matte stain, with textured black granite surfaces and matte black ply doors and drawers.

