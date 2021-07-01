1. 130mm Devils Ivy - Epiprimnum aureum, $13.83
After a plant that tumbles elegantly over the side of a bookcase? Devils ivy is the plant for you. An evergreen vine, you can also train the plant to climb up surfaces. It's a hardy plant and low-maintenance.
2. 95mm Piccolo Banda Peperomia, $9.98
With distinctive round leaves and coloured stems, the peperomia is a small plant that makes a big impact. Pop it on top of a pile of books on your coffee table for an instant vignette.
3. 130mm Fruit Salad Plant - Monstera deliciosa, $11.95
An on-trend sculptural plant that will add interest to any space. Featuring distinct holes in large waxy leaves, a monstera will make a style statement on a sideboard - or bring life to any empty corner.
4. 90mm Freckle Face - Hypoestes phyllostachya, $5.12
Add a pop of spotty pink to your interiors with this compact plant. With its low profile, it would be perfect on a coffee table.
5. 130mm Green Dragon - Epipremnum aureum, $13.83
Introduce an architectural element to a boring space with a striking Green Dragon. It has large, shiny heart-shaped leaves and is easy to care for.
6. 200mm Umbrella Tree - Shefflera amate, $25.55
This pretty plant features attractive foliage and make a style statement in a living area. Renowned for their hardiness, the umbrella tree thrives in low-light positions.
7. 130mm Peace Lily - Spathiphyllum chico, $13.83
Add striking white flowers to a plain space with this this popular house plant. A tall plant, it would work well in a large pot.
8. 140mm Parlour Palm - Chamaedorea elegans, $15.65
Impossible to kill, this hardy palm will pack a punch in any setting. Featuring delicate fronds, they are happiest when they’re kept out of sunlight.
9. 100mm Elkhorn Assorted - Platycerium bifurcatum, $12.92
Elkhorns are most commonly seen growing on trees or attached to wooden boards, but they also grow well in pots, and will add a touch of texture to any space.
10. 130mm Heart Leaf - Philodendron cordatum, $13.83
With a lush, tropical vibe, this philodendron requires moderate water and filtered light. Might require repotting if it grows to big – otherwise, it’s low maintenance.
After a plant that thrives on neglect? Watch this: