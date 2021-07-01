After a plant that tumbles elegantly over the side of a bookcase? Devils ivy is the plant for you. An evergreen vine, you can also train the plant to climb up surfaces. It's a hardy plant and low-maintenance.

With distinctive round leaves and coloured stems, the peperomia is a small plant that makes a big impact. Pop it on top of a pile of books on your coffee table for an instant vignette.

An on-trend sculptural plant that will add interest to any space. Featuring distinct holes in large waxy leaves, a monstera will make a style statement on a sideboard - or bring life to any empty corner.

Add a pop of spotty pink to your interiors with this compact plant. With its low profile, it would be perfect on a coffee table.

Introduce an architectural element to a boring space with a striking Green Dragon. It has large, shiny heart-shaped leaves and is easy to care for.

This pretty plant features attractive foliage and make a style statement in a living area. Renowned for their hardiness, the umbrella tree thrives in low-light positions.

Add striking white flowers to a plain space with this this popular house plant. A tall plant, it would work well in a large pot.

Impossible to kill, this hardy palm will pack a punch in any setting. Featuring delicate fronds, they are happiest when they’re kept out of sunlight.

Elkhorns are most commonly seen growing on trees or attached to wooden boards, but they also grow well in pots, and will add a touch of texture to any space.

With a lush, tropical vibe, this philodendron requires moderate water and filtered light. Might require repotting if it grows to big – otherwise, it’s low maintenance.

