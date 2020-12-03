Apuro Ice Cream Maker

Apuro Ice Cream Maker, $374.90 at Nisbets.

This ice cream machine is perfect for large families or those who like to entertain. Designed for commercial kitchens, it can produce large amounts of ice cream at a time. Fitted with a built-in freezer, there's no need to pre-freeze the bowl meaning all you need to do is add your mixture and switch it on.

The Smart Scoop

The Smart Scoop, $499.95 at Breville.

This machine is at the top of the ice cream game. It automatically senses the hardness of the mixture based on your selection and keeps your frozen flavours at perfect temperature up to three hours. With no pre-freezing required, this machine produces professional results in almost no time at all.

Cuisinart Ice Cream and Frozen Yoghurt Maker

Cuisinart 2L Ice Cream and Frozen Yoghurt Maker, $259 at catch.com.au.

Want ice cream ready to go in as little as 25 minutes? Look no further than this machine by Cuisinart. Simply pour your mixture into the generous two-litre capacity bowl, and you'll have plenty of ice cream to go around.

Zoku Ice Cream Maker

Zoku Ice Cream Maker, $27.96 at catch.com.au.

On a budget? No worries with this ice cream maker from Zoku. You do need to be a little bit more prepared when using this appliance compared to the others but overall it's so worth it. Freeze the inner bowl overnight for 12+ hours before pouring in your ice cream mix then simply sit back and watch the magic happen.

Davis & Waddell Electric Ice Cream Maker

Davis & Waddell Electric Ice Cream Maker, $68.99 at House.

This ice cream maker form Davis & Waddell is super-easy to use and will soon become your favourite kitchen appliance. Although cheaper compared to others on the list, this machine is just as good at getting the job done. Designed with a transparent lid, a paddle and non-slip feet for stability as well as a 1.5 litre capacity freezer bowl, you won't regret this purchase.

KitchenAid Ice Cream Bowl Attachment

KitchenAid Ice Cream Bowl Attachment, $139 at Kogan.

This attachment is perfect for those who already own a KitchenAid mixer; simply attach it and you're good to go. Capable of producing 1.9L of frozen desserts, this should be the next go-to purchase for any KitchenAid owners. Or, if you're on the hunt for both a mixer and ice cream machine, why not kill two birds with one stone and buy both - it'll immediately upgrade your life.

Yaylabs SoftShell Ice Cream Ball

Yaylabs SoftShell Ice Cream Ball, $130 at Matt Blatt.

This ice cream ball is perfect for kids wanting to help out in the kitchen. Just add cream, sugar and vanilla in one end of the ball and add ice and rock salt in the other end. To mix, simply shake, roll and play your way to a pint of delicious ice cream ready in about 25 minutes. Too fun!

Ice Cream Attachment for Smeg Mixers

Ice Cream Attachment for Smeg Mixers, $189 at Myer.

Similar to the KitchenAid attachment above, this Smeg attachment is made for those who already own the Smeg mixer. It can produce up to 1.1L of ice cream, sorbet or frozen yoghurt in about 20-30 minutes.

Yonanas Classic

Yonanas Classic, $99 at Yonanas.

Yonanas is the healthy alternative to ice cream. Simply place your favourite frozen fruits into the machine and enjoy your yonanas straight away. It's perfect for people with allergies as well. Gluten, nut, egg, soy and dairy-free cooking is now a breeze.