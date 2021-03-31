1. Hot cross buns
If you love nothing more than a traditional hot cross, then this sticky and fruity bun is the only recipe you need.
2. Milo barbecue hot cross bun ice cream sandwich
You know the kids will love this chocolatey creation, but the adults will too! Not only does it take less than 10 minutes to prep, but it's the perfect snack for a sunny day.
3. Hot cross bun microwave puddings
It couldn’t be easier to whip this dish, simply combine, microwave, and serve. And it makes for a tasty after-dinner treat.
4. Hot cross bun zuccotto
Reimagine your favourite Easter snack into the ultimate no-cook Italian dessert.
5. Chocolatey, yummy hot cross buns
Make a batch of buns from scratch and melt down some of your left-over chocolate to pair with your fresh-out-of-the-oven buns.
6. Hot cross with orange and lemongrass curd
Hot cross buns have never looked – or tasted - so good!
7. Fairy bread barbecue hot cross bun
Combine your love for fairy bread and hot cross buns with this decadent treat.
8. Hot cross bun bombe Alaska
Combining layers of hot cross bun with ice cream, and a toasted meringue outer layer, this show-stopper is sure to impress!
9. Hot cross bun panna cotta with Easter egg salsa
If you're after something elegant to serve to your guests this Easter, this dish should be your go-to.
10. Tim Tam slam BBQ hot cross bun
Level up your bun by adding fruit, hazelnut spread and an iconic Aussie biccie.
Venturing beyond the bun? Try one of these Easter goodies:
