1. Voice activation

While voice activation isn’t necessarily new, it is now more accessible than ever, and products such as Google Nest Hub allow you to use your voice to control security cameras, smart plugs, smart lights, tvs and more, while also facilitating video calls.

Google Nest Hub Max, $349 Google Nest

2. Home security

Home security is more than just coded alarms and a ‘beware of dog’ sign, these days. Window sensors, smart door bells and wireless security cameras are the security gadgets du jour, and they provide you with the ability to observe your home remotely.

Arlo Ultra 4K wireless security camera system $1399 JB HiFi

3. Multi-functional entertainment

We all know about smart TVs and wireless speakers, but the latest range of design-led televisions and gadgets incorporate multiple functions into one product. For example, LG now produces TVs that showcase your personal photos or can look like wall art when not in use, and sit flat and snug against the wall.

LG OLED television

https://www.lg.com/au/oled-tvs

LG OLED television LG

4. Pet tech

Gone are the days of not seeing or hearing from your pet while you slave away at work. You can now buy treat dispensers with camera and speaker functionality that allow you to see, speak to and reward your pet with treats in your absence.

Furbo dog camera, $359 Furbo

5. Smart kitchen

Major kitchen appliances are smarter than ever, and you can now purchase a fridge with built-in cameras that allow you to see what’s inside the fridge without ever opening the door. Simply use the touchscreen and the in-built cameras will display what your fridge has on offer, and it can even tag food expiration dates, create shopping lists or mirror your tv or phone.

LG Family Hub 825L fridge, $6799 LG

