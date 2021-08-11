Simple to use (and clean!), this 3-speed food processor has the ability to chop, slice, mash, puree, and shred your ingredients. Pack it up and store it easily – the blade and disc attachments fit within the bowl.

2. The Kitchen Wizz Pro, $649, Breville

Slice, dice and shred with two chute options, four blades, and eight attachments and precision tools; this kitchen must-have makes being a pro at food prep achievable.

3. 2-litre food processor, $65, Kmart

As always, Kmart delivers on bang for your buck with this pocket-friendly design. With six different blades for different modes as well as two plastic blades, kneading and spatula, this food processor has everything you need and more.

4. MultiPro Sense food processor, $599, Kenwood

With its large 3.5 litre bowl, smart functions and a multitude of accessories and attachments, the Multipro Sense definitely earns a place in the best food processors available.

"Not only do I use the processor to grate and slice ingredients for quick food prep, but I make numerous recipes from start to finish in the one bowl," says Bonnie from Sydney.



5. Kitchen Wizz Pro food processor, $69, Kambrook

If an easy-to-use, effective food processor is what you're after, this affordable design is for you. A big pro is its dishwasher-friendly design, making it simple to rid the bowl of residue from oil and butter.

6. Professional food processor, $149, Ninja

With its 850 watt motor and mid-range price point, this one packs a punch. One of the best features of this processor is its four intelligent pre-set programs, meaning you can literally slice, dice, chop and puree at the simple touch of a button.

7. 3200XL food processor, $699, Magimix

Priding itself on providing a "6 in 1" solution, the Magimix 3200XL is considered one of the best. Grate, slice, whisk, knead, blend, chop, and emulsify in this ultra-quiet and ultra-handy processor.

Julian in Melbourne says "It was time to replace my Mum's old Magimix, and after 40+ years of trusty service another Magimix was really the only option."

8. Compact Multiprocessor, $159, Sunbeam

As its name would suggest, this food processor provides everything you could possibly need for food prep in one compact machine. One of its best features is the extra-wide chute feature, which allows vertical or horizontal slicing.