While some of the best cob loafs take the iconic dish from dip to dessert with either chocolate or melted cheese, this TikTok user reveals the best way to make cob loaf may be to stick to tradition.



“I’m going to show you how to make the best cob loaf that has ever touched your mouth,” 18-year old Rory Eliza says in the video.

Once the mixture is combined, pour it into the cob before cooking for 15 minutes TikTok / @Roryeliza

She starts by preheating the oven to 180 degrees C, then preps the mixture using 250g of cream cheese; she opts for Liddells lactose-free tub. Then she combines with 250g of Lite sour cream and chops up a 150g bag of frozen spinach.

After stirring the mixture together, she adds in 1 and a half bags of Coles home brand French onion soup mix. After cutting the top off the cob she pours the mixture in and pops it into the oven for 15 minutes. She recommends stirring every 5 minutes.

Though the crowd-pleasing meal looks complete, many people feel she left out several vital ingredients.

“You forgot the bacon, onion and cheese! “One person commented. “I’m sorry what is this, you’ve done it all wrong,” wrote another.

While most TikTok users agreed the recipe needed the additional ingredients, one person revealed a better way to cook the cob loaf.

“Tip: Dry bake your cob so the base doesn’t go soggy and do your wet ingredients in a pan on the stove top. When they are both ready, assemble.”

Another recommended trying a spring vegetable soup mix over the French onion, claiming it’s a ‘game changer’.