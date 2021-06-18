Plenty of Australian and international retailers are jumping on board so you can pick up goodies across homes, clothes, toys and pets for pocket-friendly prices. From a fabulous selection of sofas at Zanui to rattan tableware at Adairs, these sales do not disappoint.

The annual mid-year sales are available online and in stores so get in quick, the bargain items won’t last long! Here are the best sales to shop.

Adairs

This premier homewares brand has become synonymous with quality. Online you can find up to 40 per cent off fabulous bedding, throws and rugs to update your home.

Kogan

Online shopping destination Kogan has long been a place to go for deals and discounts, and now they're offering a minimum of 20 per cent off best-selling items like this digital air fryer.

Catch

This online superstore is having a massive clearance with prices starting as low as $3. Every category on the site, from appliances to fashion are offering up to 40 per cent off.

Zanui

If you're an avid online shopper, you're sure to have come across Zanui at least once. With coastal furnishings and timeless pieces, this homewares brand covers all bases. As part of the mid-year sale Zanui is offering up to 85 per cent off over 60,000 items.

Temple & Webster

In the market for chic homewares that won't break the bank? Temple & Webster should be your go-to. With up to 40 per cent off over 70,000 items, there's something for everyone in this sale.

Dyson

If you've had your eye on a Dyson vacuum or air purifier for years, take this as your sign! Dyson are currently offering $200 off three cult favourites: The Dyson Cyclone V10™ Absolute+ cordless vacuum cleaner and Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link™ air purifier.

Myer

Myer is taking part in the mid-year sales with daily deals ranging from 20 to 50 per cent off. This well-known retailer stocks an extensive range of almost anything you can think of, so set aside plenty of time to browse.

Instagram / @trit.house

Owning a piece of furniture from this Australian brand is a dream for many of us. Luckily, the mid-season sales are here to make that a reality. Partnering with designers from all over the world, this unique store is offering up to 50 per cent off its contemporary creations.

Sheridan

If you're after bedding and towels then the Sheridan sale section has you sorted. With up to 40 per cent off store wide it's the perfect time to pad out your linen closet.

Bing Lee

This online superstore is ready to fulfil all your home needs with discounts across categories like personal care, gaming, fitness, health and tech to name a few. Not only will you cross a few big ticket items off the list, you'll save a few hundred dollars in the process.

The Good Guys

If you're looking to upgrade your tech devices, The Good Guys is a great place to start. With deals on laptops, phones, televisions, kitchen appliances and even air purifiers, this one-stop-shop has it all.

Koh

Koh's popular spray mop and its best-selling diamond sponges are among a few items on offer in Koh's bundle sales. Save up to 60 per cent off when you choose between the three options: a starter bundle, mega bundle or the spray mop bundle.

Instagram / @booktopiabooks

Winter is the best time to stay in with a good book and a warm throw, so pick up a popular fiction or non-fiction book while they're up to 85 per cent off. If you'd rather read on the go, Booktopia is also offering audio books for under $10.

Wiltshire

When it comes to cookware essentials, it can be hard to separate the useless items from the ones you can't live without. Australian-brand Wilshire has created bundles with necessity-only utensils and right now they're 30 per cent off. The bundles target everything from baking, barbecuing and bread-making.