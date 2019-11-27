10. Aztec Pet Bed

Reject Shop, $9

This small soft bed is perfect for small soft dogs. It won’t last forever but is the perfect size for the car or while you’re travelling.

Perfect for: small dogs

9. Pet Quilted Couch Topper

Kmart, $20

This Kmart couch topper is perfect for homes where the pets rule the roost! Keep muddy paws from ruining your couches and keep your pal nice and comfy.

Perfect for: couch lovers

8. Patch & Socks Rectangle Pet Bed

Target, $20

This bed is made from durable material making it great for pets who love the outdoors. It has a great low price point and should survive the puppy chew test! It also has two carry handles which will help you move your bed (and dog!) around the house.

Perfect for: young energetic dogs

7. Winston Latte Bed

Pillow Talk, from $79.95

This comfy doggy bed not only looks great but is a high-quality bed for small to medium dogs. The raised sides of the bed is perfect for dogs who like to keep an eye on everything.

Perfect for: small to medium dogs

6. Geometric Pillow

Harper & Hound, $89.99

Aussie brand Harper & Hound pair function with design to create some of the best dog beds on the market. Their pillow is particularly soft making it perfect for front sleepers.

Perfect for: front sleepers

5. Purina Total Care Dreamtime Dog Bed

Big W, from $48

The Purina Dreamtime Dog Bed is a great outdoor option as it’s raised off the ground so isn’t susceptible to the cold, heat and wet weather. To help this last go up a size and if you’ve got two dogs go as big as possible because they will rarely stay on one bed and will end up sharing!

Perfect for: outdoors

4. Scruffs Thermal Dog Bed

Petbarn, from $79.99

Keep your furry pal warm in winter with this toasty bed. The bed is lined with a layer of reflective foil which uses your dogs body heat to heat the rest of the bed. It isn’t chew proof so puppies steer clear!

Perfect for: cooler climates

3. Organic Pet Futon

Snooza, from $44.90

Available in four sizes and seven colours

Made from wool that keeps doggo’s cool in summer and warm in winter it is also naturally flea-resistant, plus a classic design that looks great year round! It’s no wonder that Snooza pet futons are among the most popular dog beds in Australia. To keep them clean simply throw it in your washing machine.

Perfect for: dirty dogs of all sizes (up to extra large)

2. Pet Teepee

BHG Shop, $54.95

Treat your pet to a cosy hideout with this adorable pet teepee. It comes with a removable plush cushion and looks fun and quirky in any setting. Sorry folks this is only suitable for dogs up to 8kg.

Perfect for: small dogs

1. You & Me Memory Ortho Rectangle

Petbarn, from $31.99

A memory foam dog bed is perfect for pets with hip and joint issues as they help relieve pressure points. Not only are memory foam beds the experts top choice they look great and is easy to clean.

Perfect for: any dog size and age