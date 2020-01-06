#1 Mediterranean Diet
The Mediterranean diet recommends eating lots of fresh fruit, vegetables, whole grains and legumes, while reducing the amount of dairy, fish, poultry, red meat and eggs. It is thought to prevent many diseases and keep you healthier, longer.
#2 DASH Diet
A flexible and balanced eating plan that aims to improve heart heath and blood pressure. The DASH diet promotes eating plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables, whole grains, beans, nuts, poultry, fish and vegetables oils, but limits intake of sugary drinks and saturated fats, such as fatty meats, full-fat dairy products and tropical oils.
#3 Flexitarian Diet
This diet is primarily vegetarian with occasional meals that include a type of meat. Recent research indicates that a flexitarian diet is great for losing weight, improving metabolic health, blood pressure, and reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes.
