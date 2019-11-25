Fortunately, US News and World Report have evaluated 176 ships across 17 cruise lines and today announced their rankings of the best cruise lines for 2020. The Best Cruise Lines rankings factors in expert evaluations of cruise ship quality, reputation among travelers, results from health assessments conducted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other factors, such as price class and itinerary offerings.
With an impressive list of amenities, such as zip lines, ice skating rinks, dining options and variety of itineraries at an affordable price point, Royal Caribbean International won the top spot for Best Cruise Line for the Money. Viking Ocean Cruises won Best Cruise Line for Couples and Best Luxury Cruise Line thanks to its adult-focused environment and luxurious features, such as fireplaces in each ship’s common area and private verandas in every stateroom.
Disney Cruise Line, which offers ships tailored specifically to children and families, has remained the number one Best Cruise Line for Families . Additionally, for the seventh consecutive year, Disney is also the No. 1 Best Cruise Line in the Caribbean.
Best value for money
- Royal Caribbean International
- Celebrity Cruises
- Norwegian Cruise Line
Best for families
- Disney Cruise Line
- Royal Carribean International
- Carnival Cruise Line
Best for luxury
- Viking Ocean Cruises
- Seabourn Cruise Line
- Crystal Cruises
Best for couples
- Viking Ocean Cruises
- Seabourn Cruise Line
- Crystal Cruises