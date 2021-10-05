This experience really is top tier; not only do you receive a generous cocktail kit for either Gin Spritz & Sour or Whisky Highball & Sour, but you can also partake with 6 mates via Zoom (or in person post-October 11th!) as an expert mixologist takes you through the recipe. Each kit makes 6 drinks and costs $66, with a minimum of 6 participants (and kits) to participate. So gather your besties and get shakin'!

P.S. if gin and whisky aren't for you, Cocktail Porter has tonnes of other kits to try, including a Tommy's Margarita Wizz Fizz kit – talk about nostalgia!

2. Paloma kit, $89.95, Tequila Tromba

Often overshadowed by the margarita, the Paloma is Mexico's unsung cocktail hero. Consisting of tequila, grapefruit and lime, the Palomas is set to become a new classic. The kit features everything you need to make this delicious concoction; a bottle of Tequila Tromba Blanco, Strangelove Salted White Grapefruit soda (yum!), and dehydrated lime and chilli salt for garnishing.

3. Martini kit, $74.99, The Cocktail Shop

Possibly the most famous cocktail of all time, the martini is a stirred cocktail made with gin and dry vermouth. Sophisticated and understated, this simple but classic drink is definitely one to turn to when you get a cocktail craving.

4. Gintastic tasting set, $99, LVLY

Perfect for those who prefer a bit of experimentation over rigid recipes; this is the ultimate tasting kit for gin lovers. Try your hand at some new creations using these four Australian-made craft gins or choose to mix them up with the included DeBortoli Prosecco.

5. Aperol Spritz kit, $36.95, Aperol

Who doesn't love sipping on the bitter tang of an Aperol Spritz on a hot day? This super easy kit is a two-in-one, providing you with everything you need to create this classic signature drink.

The 6 best pre-mixed cocktails

Don't have the time or energy to spend with a cocktail shaker? No problem. Pre-made and canned cocktails are the latest trend of 2021, and with these five top picks, we're inviting you to jump on board.

1. Cocktail-inspired hard seltzer, $54.99 (for 12), SAINTLY

While pre-mixed cocktails might be the hottest trend of 2021 summer, last year we saw hard seltzer sweep the alcohol scene. SAINTLY are here with the ultimate mash-up for our spring and summer sessions: cocktail-inspired hard seltzer. With only 76 calories per serve, the new range is available in four flavours – The Faithful Ginger Mule, Glory Be Grapefruit Margarita, Almighty Mojito, and Paradise Passionfruit Martini.

2. Sparkling margarita, $25 (for four), Jose Cuervo

Pair this one with a warm evening, some good friends and a Mexican feast. Zesty lime and triple sec come together in this Australian-made, sparkling twist on a classic cocktail mix. Enjoy straight from the can, or pour over ice for extra refreshment.

3. Espresso Martini Can, $35, Mr Black

Crafted by expert roasters and distillers on our very own Central Coast in NSW, this smooth, foamy blend is exactly what the doctor ordered. The specialty-grade coffee is sourced from Colombia and Ethiopia and the can is charged with nitrogen, meaning with a good shake the can will pour exactly as an Espresso Martini should!

4. Rosella Sour, $79, Archie Rose

One in a series of Australian-inspired cocktails, the limited edition Rosella Sour has returned for 2021 due to popular demand. This ready-to-pour cocktail contains Archie Rose Signature Dry Gin blended with hibiscus, strawberry, coconut cream and a hint of pineapple. The bottle, featuring original artwork by Melanie Vugich, is equally as beautiful as the taste.

5. Boxtails, $30, Basic Babe

Cask alcohol has had a huge upgrade, and it comes in the form of Basic Babe's Boxtails. Forget boring boxed wine, these delicious mixes are the new on-the-go option for easy summer drinks. Available in three flavours – Pink Gin Daquiri, Passionfruit Martini and Raspberry Lime Margarita – there's a cocktail for every occasion!

6. Sours, $59.99 (for two), Mr. Consistent

Hitting the scenes last year, Mr. Consistent has really paved the way for pre-made cocktail mixes. This sours mix is perfectly balanced, full of flavour and vegan – just add whisky, gin, spiced rum or Amaretto (or keep it alcohol-free!) for the perfect summer cocktail. Make sure you check out the full range, too!

