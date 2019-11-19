1 & 2 Glasshouse

1. White Christmas, Glasshouse $49.95

Evoking memories of snow-covered rooftops and Santa-inspired snowmen, White Christmas combines cedar leaf, fruity clove, eucalyptus and pine to add a cold climate feel to festive celebrations.

2. Night before Christmas, Glasshouse $49.95

Inspired by plum puddings and festive fruits, Night Before Christmas combines blackcurrant, plum, lemon and lavender to remind you of everything that's magic about Christmas.

3. Mor/4. Prospect

3. Northern Lights, Mor $49.95 from David Jones

A celestial scent inspired by the Artic night sky, with lush nordic plum and warm amber perfumes swirl for a fragrant and heavenly home.

4. This candle smells like Christmas tree, The Prospect Project $25

Transporting you straight to Christmas morning, this candle hastTop notes of fir needle and spearmint, middle notes of sage leaf and rosewood, base notes of cedarwood and amber.

5. Palm Beach/6. Cire Trudon

5. Christmas balsam & fir, Palm Beach $42.95

With top notes of citrus, bergamot, nutmeg, mid-notes of rosewood, carnation, cinnamon and clove and base notes of Spice, balsam, vanilla and wood, this is one hearty candle.

6. Christmas Amon A Mysrerious God, Cire Trudon $135 from Cosette

Wrapped in woody notes, the Amon candle is scented with traditional incense and the voluptuousness of cedar wood.

7. Peppermint Grove/8. Kmart

7. Sugared shortbread, Peppermint Grove $39.95

Sugared shortbread combines notes of buttercream, malt and maple cookie to produce the mouth-watering aroma of freshly baked, golden brown, deliciously warm and crumbly, sugared shortbread.

8. Christmas cookie, Kmart $9

This little candle from Kmart might be small, but it certainly smells like delicious, buttery Christmas cookies.

9. Peppermint Grove/10. Voluspa

9. Crisp pine, Peppermint Grove $39.95

Crisp, crushed pine combined with warm rosewood and spicy spearmint evokes memories of a tinsel covered tree, surrounded by beautifully wrapped gifts and fallen pine needles.

10. Crushed candy cane, Voluspa $49.95

This candle features gorgeous notes of crisp peppermint and the warm buttery scent of fresh baked cookies.

11. Aromatherapy Company/ 12. Wavertree & London

11. Festive favours Xmas Pud, The Aromatherapy Company $14.95

Infused with the fragrance of homemade Christmas Pudding, this candle is sure to be a hit with sweet tooths.

12. Christmas tinsel, Wavertree & London Australia $34.95 from Myer

Fizzy, fruity and fun, this candle is a Christmas party in a jar.

13. Williams Sonoma/14. Dusk

13. Spiced chestnut, Williams Sonoma $31

Roasted chestnuts are a familiar sight and scent at a northern hemisphere Christmas, our comforting blend soothes with the warm, buttery fragrance of chestnut essence, spiced up with aromatic cinnamon and clove.

14. Christmas Delight, Dusk $34.99

A sweet, mouth watering blend of cinnamon and creamy vanilla, infused with nutty notes and warm spices.

Target

15. Christmas Candle, Target $10

Keep your house smelling festive this holiday season with this sweet gingerbread scent.