Now that you've managed to buy all your presents, beautifully wrapped each individual gift and placed it under the Christmas tree. There's one thing missing, the card!
WATCH: Handmade Christmas cards
Make season’s greetings for family and friends all the more meaningful this year by writing a beautiful card to go with your chosen pressie. Or even if you aren't giving a gift, cards are a great way to show that you care. They're the perfect way to wish your family doctor, neighbour or colleague, 'Merry Christmas' without being burdensome.
Whether you're on the lookout for something traditional, in festive colours or Australiana themed. We've rounded up the best Christmas cards on the market to get your hands on.
Here are 10 of our favourites:
1. Earth Greetings Square Christmas Cards - Joyful Waratahs (8 Pack), $14.95, Flora and fauna
2. Typo Christmas Card 2021, $2.99 each, Cotton on
3. Set of 4 plantable Christmas cards, $20, Etsy
4. Greeting card boxset 10 pack, $34.95, Bespokepress
5. Greeting Card, $5.95 each, Pepa press
6. Gift card Aussie Xmas, $6, nanahuchy
7. RSPCA rainforest Christmas cards 10 pack, Paper republic
8. La La Land Charity Christmas Card Set – Serendipity, $16.99, Paper republic
9. Festive Card Set (Box of 10), $19.95, Notely
10. Australian Bird Pack of 10 Mixed Christmas Cards, $45, Etsy
You may also like
The best booze Advent calendars for 2021
7 gorgeous Advent calendars you can make yourself
11 best beauty Advent calendars for 2021