Now that you've managed to buy all your presents, beautifully wrapped each individual gift and placed it under the Christmas tree. There's one thing missing, the card!

Make season’s greetings for family and friends all the more meaningful this year by writing a beautiful card to go with your chosen pressie. Or even if you aren't giving a gift, cards are a great way to show that you care. They're the perfect way to wish your family doctor, neighbour or colleague, 'Merry Christmas' without being burdensome.

Whether you're on the lookout for something traditional, in festive colours or Australiana themed. We've rounded up the best Christmas cards on the market to get your hands on.

Here are 10 of our favourites: