1. Australian Whisky Advent calendar, $299, from White Possum

White Possum

Discover a new dram a day, with this line-up of 25 Australian whisky styles including peated single malts, sherry and port finished whiskies and blended whiskies.

2. Gin Loot Advent Calendar, starting from $259 from Whisky Loot

Within this blue box are mini bottles of gin from seven countries including Japan, France, USA and South Africa.

3. Beer Advent Calendar, $139.99, from Brewquets

Valued at $160, the Brewquets advent calendar includes 25 beers from all over Australia and the box has even been designed to fit perfectly in the fridge.

4. The Wine Advent Calendar, $139.95 from DeBortoli

Award-winning Winery De Bortoli Wines has released an Advent calendar which is packed with 12 different varieties including a selection of red, white, sparkling and rosé.

4. Scotch Whisky Advent Calendar, $233.26 from Masters of Malt

Scotch lovers can indulge in a dram a day with this Advent calendar, containing 24 wax-sealed glass drams.

5. 12 Wines of Christmas, $295 from Good Pair Days

Countdown the final two weeks to Christmas with a box of wines. Choose between an all-red calendar, a mixed pack or a 'chillable' calendar of whites, roses and sparkling.

6. Vodka Explorer Advent Calendar, $151.80, from Master of Malt

Get ready to whip up some festive cocktails with this set of 24 bottles of vodka from international producers - including Jaffa Cake Vodka! Yum!

This one's for the rum lover! Housed in a luxe gold and black box, this advent calendar makes the perfect gift and will look great under a Christmas tree.

Sleigh the festive hangover this year. For abstainers or those trying to moderate their intake, this festive calendar includes 28 non-alcoholic beers. Behind door 25, is an extra three cans so you can share on Christmas day!

You might also like:

DIY Christmas tree for wine lovers

The best cocktail kits to indulge in this summer

10 best Advent beauty calendars for 2021