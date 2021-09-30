With a plethora of make-up and skincare products hidden behind 24 windows, it’s a good way to trial a range of products from a brand without committing to one full-size purchase. They also offer fairly good bang for your buck.
Here, we’ve compiled the top 8 beauty Advent calendars in Australia.
1. 24 Days of Clinique, $153, Selfridges
Clinique’s calendar includes 24 gifts spanning its skincare, make-up and fragrance collections, including cleansers, masks, blush and mascara.
2. Asos Face + Body 24 Day Advent Calendar, $150, Asos
This offering from Asos includes a wide range of beauty products, including skincare, make-up and hair care from brands such as Dr Jart, Estee Lauder and Mac.
3. Share the Joy Advent Calendar, $100, The Body Shop
The Body Shop calendar offers a line-up of products from their bath and body collections, including their famous Shea Body Butter and Watermelon Lip Butter.
4. Charlotte's beauty advent calendar, $295, Charlotte Tilbury
If you’re a fan of celebrity make-up artist, Charlotte Tilbury, you’ll love this trove of 3 full-sized, and 9 travel-sized products.
5. Glasshouse Fragrances advent calendar, $250, Glasshouse Fragrances
The Glasshouse Fragrances calendar is one of the most popular advent calendars of all. With a round-up of little luxuries including their classic candles, divine hand creams and scented shower gels you'll have to snap this one up fast.
6. Kiehl's limited-edition advent calendar, $160, Selfridges
Count yourself as a Kiehl’s fan? You’ll love this round-up of 24 products, including cleansers, face masks, facial serums and moisturisers.
7. Balmain The City of Lights medium advent calendar, $169, Selfridges
This high-end luxurious line-up of haircare heroes and other beauty treats from couture brand, Balmain, is all things parisian chic.
8. PLT 24 day beauty advent calendar, $132, Pretty Little Thing
This offering from Pretty Little Thing includes a wide range of skincare, body and make-up products from brands such as Morphe, Bondi Sands and Eyeko.
