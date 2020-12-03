Caribee Rapid Beach Sun Shelter

1. Caribee Rapid Beach Sun Shelter, $57 at catch.com.au

This tent by Caribee is a classic for good reason. It pops up instantly and folds down just as easily making it the ideal option for young families juggling multiple items. It offers a UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) of 50+ meaning you won't have to fret about the sun but can simply sit back and relax.

Bamboo Bungalow Swinging Safari Beach Umbrella

2. Bamboo Bungalow Swinging Safari Beach Umbrella, $220 at catch.com.au

An umbrella is ideal for those who want some shade but won't be spending their whole day lying on the sand. As one of our more expensive options, this umbrella is perfect for the more style conscious amongst us.

Cancer Council Cabana

3. Cancer Council Cabana, $99.95 at Cancer Council

Look after your own skin and that of millions of others by buying this cabana. Every purchase of Cancer Council sun protection products helps to fund work in cancer research, prevention, advocacy and support. It has all the necessary features too including: easy set up/pack away, UPF 50+, and side and overhead sun protection. What more could you want?

Atlantic Beach Tent

4. Atlantic Beach Tent, $199 at Basil Bangs

When you buy this beach tent, you're supporting a small business based on the Northern Beaches of Sydney. Big enough for the whole family and with a UPF of 50+, this lightweight, travel-friendly tent will fast become your beach go-to.

Pop Up Beach Shelter

5. Pop Up Beach Shelter, $16 at Kmart

Whilst this shelter may be at the lower end of the price list, it still gets the job done. Featuring UPF50+ fabric and thermal reflective coating, this tent blocks out 98% of harmful UV rays. Protect your skin and your purse with this buy.

CoolCabanas Beach Shelter

6. CoolCabanas Beach Shelter, $159.99 at BCF

Like others on this list, this shelter has been constructed from a cotton poly canvas material which provides UPF50+ protection, helping to shield you and your family against the harsh Aussie rays. It also includes internal pockets for holding essentials and folds up easily too so you can get ahead of the crowds.

Vue Boca Stripe Beach Umbrella

7. Vue Boca Stripe Beach Umbrella, $79.95 at Myer

You'll feel like you're on holidays with this chic beach umbrella. Featuring a UPF 50 sun protection rating and a customised tilt feature for optimal shade positioning, you can well and truly relax.

8. Beach tent nautical yellow, $164 at Byron Bay Beachlife

Unlike other beach shelters, this beach tent won't block your view or breeze but instead will simply provide the shade that we all do desperately seek when out in the sun. Made with canvas that is UPF 50+, this tent is water resistant, mould proof and easy to clean. With multiple height options, this tent will keep you stylish and sunsafe for the whole of summer.

Komodo Pop Up Beach Shelter

9. Komodo Pop Up Beach Shelter, $89.99 at Kogan

Big enough for the whole family and then some, this tent features UV 50 protection, reflective 190T polyester fabric, roll-up windows for breathability and a sewn-in floor to protect your feet from the hot sand. Beach days are starting to look even better!

Sunnylife Beach Cabana Kasbah

10. Sunnylife Beach Cabana Kasbah, $149 at Kogan

Large enough to accomodate two adults and two kids, this cabana is the sort of beach sheleter you'd pay a pretty penny to hire. Easy to pack up and put away, this tent is perfect for families who still like to look (and stay) cool.

