However, Tourism Australia has teamed up with author Brad Farmer to write the book 1010 Best Australian Beaches, which identifies the number one beach in Australia.

Brad Farmer claims to have experienced 4000 of Australia’s 12,000 beaches in his lifetime, and chose the best beach based on what was affordable, accessible and authentic.

Cabarita Beach in Northern NSW was named as Australia’s number one beach for 2020.

Cabarita Beach Getty

See the top 20 beaches below.

Cabarita beach (NSW) Currumbin Beach (QLD) Minnamurra beach (NSW) Maria Island (TAS) Cape Tribulation (QLD) Brighton Beach (VIC) Betty’s Beach (WA) Southport Beach (SA) Wagga Wagga (NSW) Lake McKenzie (QLD) The Basin (WA) Fingal Bay (NSW) Smith’s Beach (WA) Ned’s Beach (NSW) Quobba (WA) Cossies Beach (Cocos Islands) Lake Tyers (VIC) Diamond Head (NSW) Pondalowie (SA) Killiecrankie Beach (TAS)

