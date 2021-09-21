Image: John Paul Urizar / aremediasyndication.com.au

1. Portable charcoal BBQ in khaki, $199, Everdure by Heston Blumenthal

Created by celebrity chef, Heston Blumenthal, this barbecue is both experience and design-driven. Its simple, integrated accessories are easy to clean, lightweight and compact, making it perfect for picnics and camping. The lid doubles as a prep board and the unique in-built storage tray means you can carry your food along with ease. The design is also available in orange, stone and graphite.

2. Big Bugg mobile BBQ, $749, Beefeater

As one of the most highly regarded barbecue brands in Australia, Beefeater does not disappoint with this easy-use portable BBQ. Featuring dual temperature control to allow for even cooking, a versatile plate grill, an integrated thermometer and a spring-assist hood, you'll be jumping at the chance to host the next family gathering!

3. 4 burner hooded comet plus BBQ with side burner, $449, Jumbuck

Another trusted brand favourite, Jumbuck prides itself on getting back to the basics of BBQs – and this 4 burner model is a testament to that. With a 430 grade steel design, in-built glass viewing window, wok side burner, cast iron hotplate and cooking grill; this barbie is all about the ability to cook simple, delicious food. Did we mention it comes with an integrated beer bottle opener?

4. Palladium outdoor BBQ kitchen, $1649, Matador

Voted #1 in Canstar's best barbecues round-up, Matador is a brand for all the serious, honest-to-god grillers out there. The Palladium outdoor BBQ kitchen delivers the whole kit and kaboodle, featuring a vitreous enamel grill and hotplate, smart oil and grease collection system, large glass hood window, integrated smoker tray, high-quality sink and mixer, and high heat side-burner. Got natural gas at your place? Call in your local licensed plumber or gas-fitter to convert the design!

5. Portable charcoal grill, $325, Lotus Grill

If you're looking for a quick and easy solution to your BBQ-less summer woes, this is the answer. Perfect for small-space apartments, picnics and camping, the Lotus Grill provides a tabletop solution to barbecuing. Thanks to the built-in fan, this baby is ready to go in just five minutes. The charcoal is protected, so rest assured your cooking experience will be smoke-free. Plus, the design means you can handle the bowl at any time – even mid-cook!

6. Q3100 gas BBQ in black/silver, $789, Weber

Because it wouldn't be a BBQ round-up if we didn't include a Weber, would it? This much-loved model gets the family tick of approval for its speed of cooking and ability to cater to crowds whilst remaining an economic choice. It's also highly regarded for roasting, so it'll definitely continue to come in handy even after summer has long passed.

7. Grand Turbo 6 burner build-in BBQ, $4795, Ziegler & Brown

If you have the means for a built-in barbecue, opt for this efficient 6 burner by much-respected brand, Ziegler & Brown. More than your average BBQ, this premium-designed cooker features patented Radian Quartz Technology burners with quartz domes, so you get more efficient heat transfer and more powerful cooking. The interchangeable vitreous enamelled cast iron hotplates and solid stainless steel grills, and stainless steel rotisserie will definitely see you crowned barbecue king this summer. There is also a freestanding option if you prefer!

8. Adventurer deluxe single burner portable BBQ, $249.99, Gasmate

Another great option for all the nature and outdoor lovers out there, this Gasmate BBQ is sturdy and easily portable, yet features plenty of space to cook up a meal on its cast iron plate and grill. The high-dome lid means you can roast, too!

9. Edge 3 burner barbecue, $729, Matador

For a non-portable, yet compact option, this Matador 2 burner makes a perfect choice. Not only do the cast iron grill, integrated grease management, warming rack and hood light make for an unmatched cooking experience, but the design is ultra-sleek, and is sure to give your outdoor space a lift.

10. Indoor/outdoor BBQ grill, $123, George Forman

A staple in the world of grilling, George Forman products have long been hailed as some of the best. This indoor/outdoor BBQ provides the ultimate versatility – even if you live in a balcony-less apartment, you can still enjoy the taste of barbecued food! The ceramic coated steel grill plate is non-stick coated, the stand is removable and the parts are dishwasher safe. It's safe to say summer meals just got easier!