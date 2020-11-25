1. Adelphi bar cart with ice bucket, $552 from Freedom

Entertaining outdoors? Take it to the next level with this contemporary design from Freedom, featuring a lift lid that reveals a space to store ice and drinks, alongside a bottle opener to crack them open.

2. Luxe brass and mirror oval bar cart, $415.65 from Zanui

Get your Gatsby on with this glamorous oval design, showcasing four wheels that match the brass-look frame.

3. RÅSKOG Trolley, $49 from Ikea

This versatile trolley is not only available in various colours, it comes with an affordable price tag. When you’re not using it for drinks, you can also use it to display plants or store extra items in the bathroom.

4. Crawford Bar Caddy White, $619 from Interiors Online

A solid design capturing the coastal aesthetic with clean lines, this trolley could be used for multiple purposes in your home. Stack with towels in the bathroom or use it for extra storage in the kitchen.

5. Brooklyn Drinks Trolley, $1199.25 from Zanui

This gleaming art deco design would add some curve appeal to your living room, softening hard lines and angles.

6. Hampton Kitchen Trolley, $324 from Zanui

This bar cart has a timeless appeal that adds that Hamptons feel to any room. Wheel it next to your sofa for an instant side table.

7. NISSAFORS, $39.99 from IKEA

Perfect for drinks by the pool or for tea and a good book on the couch, this Scandi-inspired design will make any occasion extra-special.

8. Franklin Drinks Trolley, $1559.35 from Zanui

Looking for something extra-luxe? You can go past this marble Deco design which would add an elegant touch to any space.

Looking for more decorating ideas? WATCH this for our 5 top styling tips:

You might also like:

8 creative ways to use a bar cart

How to make a gingerbread man-inspired Moscow mule cocktail

Mint, lime and coconut mojito recipe