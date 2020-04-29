1. Upside-down banana loaf
Caramelised bananas in the bottom of the loaf tin add a sweet and juicy topping when your loaf is turned out. Click here for the recipe.
2. Gluten-free banana bread
Every day is a perfect day for banana bread – and this one contains no gluten. Perfect for celiacs. Click here for the recipe.
3. Vegan banana bread
The classic recipe with a vegan twist. Afternoon tea has never looked better. Click here for the recipe.
4. Banana bread with miso maple butter
Utterly delicious – you'll love the flavour sensation of miso maple butter. Click here for the recipe.
5. Healthy banana bread
Baking doesn’t have to be bad for you, and healthy baking doesn’t have to taste, or look, terrible. Click here for the recipe.
6. Chocolate-chickpea banana bread
Don't let the chickpeas put you off – they make a delicious addition! Click here for the recipe.