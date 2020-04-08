1. Cheat's sourdough

An easy recipe with impressive results. Click here for the recipe.

2. 3-ingredient flat bread

It takes just minutes to make! Click here for the recipe.

3. Carrot cake

What's up, doc? Delicious favourite carroty cake, that's what! Click here for the recipe.

4. Easy chocolate cake

Everyone needs a chocolate cake in their repertoire – here’s one for you that just happens to be perfect! Click here for the recipe.

5. Rich scones with jam and cream

The great richness is from the cream and milk in the dough. But there’s still the age-old debate: spread jam or cream first? Click here for the recipe.

6. Basic butter cake

Build ’em up, buttercup! This easy, popular cake will be snaffled in a flash, so think ahead and make two! Click here for the recipe.

7. Banana cake with zesty lime cream cheese frosting

A simple recipe with impressive results! Click here for the recipe.

8. Upside down banana loaf

Caramelised bananas in the bottom of the loaf tin add a sweet and juicy topping when your loaf is turned out. Click here for the recipe.

9. Lemon drizzle cake

This cake will keep in an airtight container for up to one week. You can also freeze it for up to two months. Click here for the recipe.

10. Caramel, banana and coconut cake

Just a drizzle of your homemade sauce is all you need to get mouths watering. Click here for the recipe.