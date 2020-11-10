Other than longevity, there are plenty of great reasons to make the switch from a real tree to a faux one this Christmas.

Not only will you cut down on mess, waste, environmental impact, but you’ll likely save some money in the long run.

We did the shopping for you and rounded-up the 10 best artificial Christmas trees for 2020.

This gorgeous Christmas tree is 4.5ft tall and comes with lights already attached, so you can cross that off your list!

2. David Jones, 210 cm Vail Grey Green With Snow Tops Christmas Tree, $299

Get into the wintery theme of Christmas with this snow-tipped tree.

Go for a more cosy look this year with this full-bodied 5ft tall dark green tree.

Dubbed 'Australia's most popular tree' after it went viral on Facebook last year, this tree is iconic and affordable.

You can't go wrong with this classic tree from Temple and Webster. Choose your size with smaller reaching 150cm and tallest 240cm.

6. Big W, Christmas 229cm Grand Pine Tree, $64.50

This bushy, easy to assemble tree will look magical in any home.

Keep it clean, simple and Scandinavian with Ikea's line-up of realistic trees.

Bring some festivities to your home by decorating this dark frosted pine tree with bright baubles.

This thick tree has 253 tips and is so easy to put together, you're guaranteed a fuss-free Christmas.

This festive tree comes with 3000 LED bulbs in a warm white light covering 1,250 tips of the tree. It's just the right amount of over-the-top you need this Christmas!

