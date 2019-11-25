Industrial quirk
Warehouse Loft Apartment
Selected by New York photographer and writer Todd Selby as the most interesting Airbnb in Sydney, this loft apartment in the hip inner-west suburb of Marrickville provides the ultimate immersive city break.
The hosts are renowned for being exceptionally hospitable while the space itself, on the first floor of an old warehouse and above a working art studio, is spacious and quirky with bespoke art works, eclectic furniture, a full kitchen and living area.
From $120 per night. Sleeps two.
Northern delight
Avalon Beach Cabin
For a relaxed beach break, Sydney’s Northern Beaches offer natural beauty, quality dining and miles of pristine beaches.
This sweet, light-filled cabin is tucked away at the back of a family home and just a two-minute walk to Avalon Beach and the vibrant village’s cafes, restaurants and boutiques.
Surrounded by lush hanging vines, the affordable beachside bungalow has a full kitchenette, luxe linen, a renovated ensuite bathroom and a Nespresso machine for a morning, pre-swim brew.
From $126 per night. Sleeps two guests.
Floating stay
Ephemeral
Imagine falling asleep to the sound of the gentle water lapping the hull with the backdrop of Luna Park and the Sydney Harbour Bridge.
Such is reality when guests stay on the 2015 Bavaria Cruiser 33 located at Lavender Bay on Sydney’s lower North Shore.
As well as the best views in town, the yacht has two bedrooms and two common spaces and has been given five stars by 100 per cent of guests
From $349 per night. Sleeps four.
Beach chic
Bondi Cloud
It’s not a trip to Sydney without a visit to Bondi.
Live like a hip local at this light-filled, rustic renovated top floor apartment, which has jaw-dropping, panoramic views of the world-famous beach.
Your morning dip is just a two-minute stroll away as are Bondi’s bustling cafes, bars, restaurants boutiques and the iconic Icebergs sea pool.
From $175 per night. Sleeps three.