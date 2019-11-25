Gone are the days when guests arrived in a new country, headed to their five-star resort and only left the grounds for the return journey home.

Statistics show modern travellers want to experience destinations like true locals, discover hidden gems, dine at local restaurants, meet new people and experience local culture when they travel.

Providing the space, comforts of home with the opportunity to have a locally immersive experience, it’s of little wonder then that Airbnb listings in Australia grew from 43,610 to 89,863 in December 2017 according to Inside Airbnb.

With 25,000 properties hosting guests across Sydney in 2017, travellers are spoilt for choice in the harbour city.

Whether it is a single room, private yacht, beach house, luxe harbourside abode, industrial warehouses or a designer apartment in a cool, local neighbourhood, there is something for every taste and budget.

Here are some of the best:

Low impact escape

The Little Black Shack

This original, lovingly restored fisherman’s cottage, which is reached via Myra the old timber ferry from Palm Beach wharf, is the stuff weekend getaway dreams are made of.

Located on the waters’ edge of Mackerel Beach in Pittwater on Sydney’s northern beaches, it’s hard to believe the timber and sandstone Little Black Shack is just under 2kms from the mainland.

Full of character and charm, the cottage has two bedrooms, a private sandstone outdoor terrace with panoramic views over the secluded beach.

From $600 per night. Sleeps four.