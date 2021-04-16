Since it stopped being stocked in stores, the iconic dessert has only been available online and at Royal Shows across major cities, where it’s been one of the longest running show bags.

When it first launched as a show bag, alongside other classics like Violet Crumble and Polly Waffle, it was one of 30 choices. Now, the line-up reaches near to 400.

Though many people may remember Bertie as a popular snack from their childhood, the chocolate always sold best as a show bag, and is still to this day the most popular choice at shows and loved by younger generations.

Bertie Beetle show bag

Created by Hoadley’s Chocolate to rival Cadbury’s Freddo Frog, which can still be picked up in stores and recently celebrated its 90th birthday, Bertie Beetle was made using leftover pieces from Violet Crumble trimmings.

The Peters Ice Cream version of Bertie previously made an appearance in 2019, when it was stocked in Woolworths for a limited time. It has now returned exclusively to Aldi where you can grab a box of six mini bars for $4.99.