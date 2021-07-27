1. Hamptons style

Image: John Downs / aremediasyndication.com.au

Above: palm print from Alfresco Emporium

Just like its namesake, Hamptons style interiors are light, bright and airy, and often feature a crisp palette of whites, neutrals, yellow, green and blue. The unique, coastal vibe makes a Hamptons style bedroom perfect for clean, simple, or even illustrative prints that are reminiscent of holidays without being too literal.

Get the look: Tropical Palm Trees, from $9.95, Olive et Oriel

Olive et Oriel

2. Scandi style

Image: Alex Reinders / aremediasyndication.com.au

Characterised by light oak timbers, a clean palette, layers, textures, and quality design, Scandi style calls for art that is simple. If this style speaks to you, go for something that evokes Euro-design. You can take a few different avenues here when it comes to style - 'minimal Scandi' with monochromatic tones, 'boho luxe' with white and neutral tones or 'Norsu', with blush and grey tones.

Get the look: Greenland Mountains print, from $119, Norsu Interiors

Norsu Interiors

3. Modern minimalist

Image: Maree Homer / aremediasyndication.com.au

Minimalism is, really, a way of life. If your home is full of clean lines, good design and free of clutter, first of all - well done! Secondly, your style is probably modern minimalist. Pair your muted-tone bed linen with a black or timber-framed print – go for monochrome or a soft palette.

Get the look: Highland Cow B&W print, from $9.95, Olive et Oriel

Olive et Oriel

4. Soft, simple and feminine

Image: Martina Gemmola / aremediasyndication.com.au

If you tend to gravitate toward soft, pastel tones and simple, plush design features, go for an artwork that echoes your palette. A print or more painterly design would work, and you could select anything from flowers to abstract shapes, depending on your personal taste.

Get the look: Anthurium Poster, $39, Urban Road

5. Boho

Image: Lynden Foss / aremediasyndication.com.au

Hello, Byron Bay! Boho interiors usually include lots of textures and tactile materials (think rattan and timber). Colour palettes vary but usually include slightly softened or muddied versions of a tone; mustard instead of yellow, terracotta instead of red, dusk instead of bright pink. Woven wall hangings are a great option for all boho lovers!

Get the look: Tufted The Sun Terracotta wall hanging, $99.99, Adairs

Adairs

6. Colourful and eclectic

Image: Nikole Ramsay / aremediasyndication.com.au

If you're drawn to colour, pattern and print - this eclectic style should be right up your alley. Painterly strokes and tonal palettes work best for interiors of this style - consider a canvas work with abstract shapes and forms.

Get the look: A Party Without Cake Is Just A Meeting limited edition print, $470, Greenhouse Interiors

Greenhouse Interiors

7. Vintage inspired

Image: Cathy Schulster / aremediasyndication.com.au

Vintage and mid-century interiors are having their moment in the sun – and with their focus on design, block colour and textural materials, it's not hard to see why. If you have jumped on board the mid-century train, there are lots of great options out there when it comes to art – especially if you're after a cute retro print. If it's a painting you're after more like the above, head to your local charity store – you'd be amazed at what you can dig up!

Get the look: Matisse Cutout print, from $24.95, Postery

Postery

8. Coastal

Image: Lynden Foss / aremediasyndication.com.au

Coastal can mean a lot of different things, but a style that's been in the spotlight recently is the warm-toned Mediterranean look. Featuring peachy pinks, mustard yellows and rattan furniture, this warm aesthetic is reminiscent of European summers. Opt for a photographic print that speaks to your own nostalgia.

Get the look: Pink Umbrellas print, from $49, The Print Emporium