1. Hamptons style
Above: palm print from Alfresco Emporium
Just like its namesake, Hamptons style interiors are light, bright and airy, and often feature a crisp palette of whites, neutrals, yellow, green and blue. The unique, coastal vibe makes a Hamptons style bedroom perfect for clean, simple, or even illustrative prints that are reminiscent of holidays without being too literal.
Get the look: Tropical Palm Trees, from $9.95, Olive et Oriel
2. Scandi style
Characterised by light oak timbers, a clean palette, layers, textures, and quality design, Scandi style calls for art that is simple. If this style speaks to you, go for something that evokes Euro-design. You can take a few different avenues here when it comes to style - 'minimal Scandi' with monochromatic tones, 'boho luxe' with white and neutral tones or 'Norsu', with blush and grey tones.
Get the look: Greenland Mountains print, from $119, Norsu Interiors
3. Modern minimalist
Minimalism is, really, a way of life. If your home is full of clean lines, good design and free of clutter, first of all - well done! Secondly, your style is probably modern minimalist. Pair your muted-tone bed linen with a black or timber-framed print – go for monochrome or a soft palette.
Get the look: Highland Cow B&W print, from $9.95, Olive et Oriel
4. Soft, simple and feminine
If you tend to gravitate toward soft, pastel tones and simple, plush design features, go for an artwork that echoes your palette. A print or more painterly design would work, and you could select anything from flowers to abstract shapes, depending on your personal taste.
Get the look: Anthurium Poster, $39, Urban Road
5. Boho
Hello, Byron Bay! Boho interiors usually include lots of textures and tactile materials (think rattan and timber). Colour palettes vary but usually include slightly softened or muddied versions of a tone; mustard instead of yellow, terracotta instead of red, dusk instead of bright pink. Woven wall hangings are a great option for all boho lovers!
Get the look: Tufted The Sun Terracotta wall hanging, $99.99, Adairs
6. Colourful and eclectic
If you're drawn to colour, pattern and print - this eclectic style should be right up your alley. Painterly strokes and tonal palettes work best for interiors of this style - consider a canvas work with abstract shapes and forms.
Get the look: A Party Without Cake Is Just A Meeting limited edition print, $470, Greenhouse Interiors
7. Vintage inspired
Vintage and mid-century interiors are having their moment in the sun – and with their focus on design, block colour and textural materials, it's not hard to see why. If you have jumped on board the mid-century train, there are lots of great options out there when it comes to art – especially if you're after a cute retro print. If it's a painting you're after more like the above, head to your local charity store – you'd be amazed at what you can dig up!
Get the look: Matisse Cutout print, from $24.95, Postery
8. Coastal
Coastal can mean a lot of different things, but a style that's been in the spotlight recently is the warm-toned Mediterranean look. Featuring peachy pinks, mustard yellows and rattan furniture, this warm aesthetic is reminiscent of European summers. Opt for a photographic print that speaks to your own nostalgia.
Get the look: Pink Umbrellas print, from $49, The Print Emporium